8 Pictures Prove That Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Are Totally Smitten By Each Other

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony on May 8th. The entire Bollywood film fraternity graced the event to bless the newlyweds as they started their journey as man and wife. Ever since then, Sonam and Anand have been sharing their PDA moments on social media in an adorable way. Lets track down their love journey!1) Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram and left her fans in awe of her beauty. Sonam was seen wearing a pastel lilac saree and sealing her love with a kiss. The couple looked all smiles as they hold on to each other by the waist. They don't seem to get enough of each other!2) On Sonam's 33rd birthday celebration, we got our hands on a few pictures of her and Anand Ahuja, indulging in some PDA, on London streets. In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor was seen holding Anand's hands while Anand acts all playful and goofy.3) The madly-in-love-couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted at the Delhi airport hand-in-hand around Cannes. Sonam dressed in a pretty floral saree and Anand in a textured suit, looked so much in love as they got snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport.4) Ever seen a happier bride and groom? The two got married in a beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony and later hosted a grand wedding reception. Both danced their heart out with all their friends and couldn't keep their hands off each other.5) Sonam shared an adorable picture of herself with her hubby Anand from Natasha Poonawala's bash. In the picture, the Veere di Wedding actress can be seen planting a kiss on his cheeks. Sonam looked appealing in a blue gown while Anand cute as a button in a striped suit for the event.6) Taking to Instagram, Anand shared pictures of himself with wife Sonam in London where the two are all smiles for the camera. Sonam can be hugging her hubby from the back as he tightly holds her hand in his.7) The two openly post mushy messages for each other on social media and their adorable ways are just #goals.8) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja broke the norm of actresses not changing their names after marriage and attached Anand Ahuja’s last name to hers. Not just that, like always, the couple gave fans a surprise when Anand too added Sonam as his middle name. Talk about changing norms!The couple has taken their relationship a notch higher and never fail to give major relationship goals in every step of the way.On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which marks the actress' first onscreen collaboration with dad and actor Anil Kapoor. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao and is slated to release on October 12th, 2018.