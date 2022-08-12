8 Reasons Why the Ability to Breathe Is a Gift

The benefits of breathing, a fundamental biological function, are countless. Every area of the body receives oxygen as a result of breathing. Numerous bodily processes, including cognition, digestion, sleep, immunity, and stress management, can all be enhanced by proper breathing. You may experience mental clarity and less stress as a result.

Breath By Nathan’s founder and expert in breathwork, Nathan Gallagher, “Our breath affects many different systems in our body, including the neurological system, immunological system, brain function, heart rate, energy production, emotion control, and mental wellness. We have a huge possibility to favourably affect our entire state of being with an average of 25,000 breaths per day.”

He listed the following 8 reasons why breathing is a superpower:

1. To process, integrate, and heal emotional trauma, you can go back in time.

2. It is the best tranquillizer. You can control your nervous system’s down-regulation and hack your stress response to induce relaxation.

3. Your body releases around 70% of its poisons just by breathing.

4. By paying attention to and bringing conscious awareness to the breath, you can concentrate the limitless potential of the conscious mind.

5. It provides access to the expanse of your subconscious mind.

6. By extending and focusing on your inhalation, you can instantly increase your energy levels.

7. Your breath functions as a strong and effective natural sleeping aid by lengthening and slowing down your exhalation.

8. It has been demonstrated that even five minutes of steady, deep breathing can dramatically lower stress and anxiety.

