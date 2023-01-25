8 Things That Set Lollapalooza India 2023 a Class Apart!

The countdown to the biggest music festival in India has begun! In less than 5 days, Lollapalooza India 2023 will wrap the upbeat city of Mumbai in its vivacious hues and a contagious vibe. The city of dreams is set to play host to a global legacy that will come to Asia for the first time brought to the country by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination as the festival’s co-producer and promoter.

If you are still on the fence, here are 8 reasons why Lollapalooza India 2023 will be one for the books!

1. #LollaForChange Driving an Environment-first Music Festival Experience

You’re stepping into a conscious environment-friendly and sustainable zone if you’re walking into the Lollapalooza India 2023 venue! Right from set-up and production all the way until showtime. BookMyShow, co-producers and promoters of the festival will enable the #LollaForChange movement under their charity initiative BookASmile, with the festival adopting several measures towards waste segregation and waste management, zero garbage, reducing single-use plastic by using cups made of crop waste for water and beverages, managing food wastage through community distribution and increasing sustainable measures, paving the way for music festivals in the country to walk the talk on adopting environmental-friendly measures at such a massive scale and move towards a climate-conscious way of experiencing entertainment! All your cups, cutlery, bottles and beyond, is all being processed to preserve the environment, giving you a boost as a responsible festival-goer! To reduce carbon emission at Lollapalooza India 2023, movement and transportation within the festival periphery for festival-goers and the crew will be enabled by electric vehicles including e-rickshaws, electric scooters and electric buggies.

2. Lollapalooza India: A Festival for all!

Lollapalooza India 2023 is a safe space for all with doors open for creativity, fun, music and so much more! Sexuality, Gender, Physical and Mental abilities no bar; Accessibility and Inclusivity will be front and centre at the festival in India driven by BookASmile under the aegis of #LollaForChange.

Access For All:

Lollapalooza India 2023 will be the first multi-genre music festival in India at this scale to make the music all-inclusive by enabling Sign Language Interpreters to interpret the music for headlining artists at the main BudX stage for hearing-impaired attendees to enjoy the music just like anyone else. In a bid to make Lollapalooza India 2023 an inclusive experience, BookASmile is working with Disability services & support organisations to make the festival accessible to everyone. A specially-equipped team will help and guide handicapped, visually and hearing impaired festival fans taking them through the festival zones and help them through movement and experiences all across the festival. A dedicated lane for wheelchair access including risers on the way to different festival zones as also a dedicated riser platform for them to enjoy the show at each stage will be enabled.

Inclusivity:

Lollapalooza India 2023 is working with partner organisations such as 6 Degrees to make the festival a safe space for individuals across the LGBTQIA+ community. With a focus on sexual assault prevention, inclusivity & mental health, the festival will have Quick Response Teams to have on-ground assistance for psychological safety and inclusivity towards members of all communities because any festival experience is happiest when inclusive and not just alternative. From sensitizing the festival crew and staff on genders, pronouns, consent & other such crucial aspects while interacting with festival attendees for any interventions, to enabling gender-neutral washrooms to eliminate distinction and create an equal space for experience, Lollapalooza India 2023 will be an equal stage for all. Festival entry lanes will be manned by security personnel having been adequately trained by Trans/Non-Binary trainers to manage and enable security frisking in an all-inclusive manner and across gender neutral lanes

The Wall of Inclusivity In Expression:

Keeping to its ethos of creating entertainment-led experiences in Art & Music amongst other genres for the lesser privileged, BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow has collaborated with the Aravani Art Project, an art collective of people from the transgender community along with Mumbai-based artist Suparna Jashnani to bring to life The Wall of Inclusivity in Expression at Lollapalooza India 2023. The gigantic 100-ft landscape has been created by the collective’s Trans-women members putting brush to tin all week long to create a massive, vibrant mural that speaks to the spirit of this festival, our city and its people. The Wall of Inclusivity in Expression is a kaleidoscope depicting the quintessential life of Mumbaikars, the flavour of Lollapalooza India 2023 and the essence of BookASmile. From quirky illustrations of Mumbai’s iconic story like the Gateway of India at Apollo Bunder built during the 20th century and the most photographed landmark in the city, or death-defying local transport like Kaali-Peeli taxis and auto-rickshaws that weave in and out of our city streets with gay abandon, the phrase ‘packed-in-like-sardines’ takes on a new definition when you experience travel in our ever dependable BEST buses and Mumbai Local trains, our Dabbawallas who outshine any food delivery app, and of course the pulse of this city – its celebrations and street food be it vada pav, cutting chai & nimbu soda. All the cacophony and chaos that is Aamchi Mumbai is reproduced on the canvas of The Wall of Inclusivity in Expression, interspersed with intricate patterns, symbols, thoughts and words.

3. Lolla India: Glam for the ‘Gram!

A two-day musical extravaganza open to over 60,000 fans across both days, featuring four stages, 40 acts with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, innovative culinary selections, art installations, fashion and so much more, Lollapalooza India 2023 is your chance to feel alive and get in on the sky-rocketing energy bundled up for a remarkable experience! And what better way than to capture it on the ‘gram! Make sure you up your ‘fitness game’ for the festival and capture your magical memories across the venue with a gazillion Instagrammable spots! You should definitely not miss out on some of these most attractive installations giving you all the feels:

Lolla Ferris Wheel: This gentle giant is all set to take your breath away as you soak in the festival from possibly, the best seats in the house that will give you a 360-degree view of the entire festival and its vibe! Enjoy the aerial view of the landscape of Lollapalooza India 2023 and catch all the stage action from the top!

This gentle giant is all set to take your breath away as you soak in the festival from possibly, the best seats in the house that will give you a 360-degree view of the entire festival and its vibe! Enjoy the aerial view of the landscape of Lollapalooza India 2023 and catch all the stage action from the top! Big Top & Small Top tent: Get cosy and rest your legs at the Big Top & Small Top tents with some plush greens and quirkily decorated spaces lined with pallet seating and floor cushions. Grab a cold drink and a quick snack before your head off to the next incredible performance at one of the stages!

Get cosy and rest your legs at the Big Top & Small Top tents with some plush greens and quirkily decorated spaces lined with pallet seating and floor cushions. Grab a cold drink and a quick snack before your head off to the next incredible performance at one of the stages! Lollapalooza India Inflatable: Pose with the iconic giant Lollapalooza India Inflatable proudly hoisting the India flag along with the seven other countries that the festival has globally travelled across.

Pose with the iconic giant Lollapalooza India Inflatable proudly hoisting the India flag along with the seven other countries that the festival has globally travelled across. Wall of Rotating Blocks: Neon rotating blocks that move with a single touch taking you through one Lollapalooza India element after another making for your unique photo-op.

Neon rotating blocks that move with a single touch taking you through one Lollapalooza India element after another making for your unique photo-op. Lolla Rubik’s Cube: Vibrant colours and grey matter all in one frame with the 16 ft high Rubik’s Cube

Vibrant colours and grey matter all in one frame with the 16 ft high Rubik’s Cube Lolla India Robot Ma.scot: Spot the Lolla India Robot mascot and the Lolla Elephants all set to welcome you to the Lolla Food Park.

Spot the Lolla India Robot mascot and the Lolla Elephants all set to welcome you to the Lolla Food Park. Lolla India Merch Store: Get Lolla-ready by picking up some cool collectables at the vibrant Merchandise stalls

4. #RoadToLolla: Travel Made Unique, Traffic Made Easy!

Reaching the festival grounds on time to avoid long queues is essential but how you arrive makes all the difference!

Arrive in style with CityFlo Buses:

Be a responsible global citizen and hop on to any of the 100+ CityFlo buses dedicated to the festival connecting all of Mumbai – from Goregaon, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Colaba - right at its heart, which is the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Covering a total of 80 pick-up locations spread across Mumbai, each route mapped under the City Flo partnership will have the capacity to transport 3,500 people to and from the venue.

The Iconic Walk to Lollapalooza India 2023:

To encourage festival goers to take the public transport, Lollapalooza India 2023 has unveiled the #TakeTheTrainToLolla campaign; the Mahalaxmi Railway Station will feature acoustic guitarists performing cover songs of most popular artists at the festival for all attendees taking the train to start their music journey right from the time they step off the train. Additionally festival-goers taking the train will get free Lollapalooza themed goodies to carry through their walk. Festival attendees taking the train will get a discount coupon on F&B at the festival upon showing their train ticket along with the festival pass, for their contribution to reducing traffic congestion by opting for public transport.

So take a local train, pool in a cab or travel by bus, Lollapalooza India 2023 is easily accessible and seamless to navigate!

5. Enjoy out-of-the-box activities

You’re in for a treat if you’re into fashion as Levi’s® is all set to host a one-of-a-kind pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ for all festival-goers to customize their favourite Levi’s® with a range of customization services including panelling, screen printing and heat-press stickers. Get your groove on with a pair of jeans featuring designs inspired by 12 Indian artists and music community-related designers. You can also chill with your best mates at the ‘Bumble Hive’ featuring a photo booth to capture your memories, charging stations so that you don’t run out of battery, grab some sweet treats and get festival-ready and be their best confident selves, while also finding a creative space to unwind. Engage in a thematic mirror-fie at the NEXA stall and immerse yourself into Snapchat’s Augmented Reality zone, literally a ‘larger than life’ experience through a life-size AR mirror and take a dive into the Snap Ghost Tunnel. Keep your streak going like never before by using the Lolla-themed Geofilter at the festival along with a Map Bubble for Snapchatters to enjoy the public stories from this 2-day extravaganza. And that’s not all! Take a walk in the Budweiser Beer Garden, Brew District and grooving Budweiser Beats Zone. Gear up for a slew of limited edition merchandise to be unveiled at the Walkers & Co lounge featuring uber cool drops via immersive interactions. Get your chill on at JioTV’s experience zone at Lollapalooza India 2023, thriving with immersive music & games that you catch while you vibe at the festival, photo ops that highlight your ‘fit, and possible interactions with artists!

6. Grammy Shower @ Lollapalooza India 2023: 26 Award Nominees, 7 Award winning chart-toppers under one roof!

Embrace the best of Grammy nominees and award winning performers under one roof at Lollapalooza India 2023! Listen in to Imagine Dragons’ music – the proud recipients of 4 Grammy nominations and 1 Grammy win from amongst the pool of 22 award wins and 57 nominations to their name, along with The Strokes’ most popular track ‘Last Nite’ a splendid bop of all times as their album ‘The New Abnormal’ was named winner at the 2021 Grammys! Some of the most banger tracks live, from their albums over the years will be played at Lollapalooza India 2023 as the headliners make a thumping start at the festival.

Rock band Greta Van Fleet are recipients of the prestigious Grammy Award for ‘From The Fires’, winning under the Best Rock Album category. As they make their way to woo fans in India, the band is joined by the widely loved DJ Diplo, who has had a stupendous musical career as a musician and producer. Diplo has more than 20 award nominations, including this year’s 65th Grammy awards.

Along with these artists, Zhu, Japanese Breakfast and so many more are all set to rock your world this New Year as they come together on one global stage for the first time in India with some chart-topping music!

7. EXCLUSIVELY Curated Music Sets at Lollapalooza India 2023, never performed anywhere else!

Lollapalooza India 2023 brings along with it a world-class experience that’s never been seen before in the subcontinent. It will also be a stage of many firsts, many special creations and many milestones. These vocally gifted artists will be playing sets specially curated for Lollapalooza India 2023 and that haven’t been heard before!

House of Hashbass: featuring guests Benny Dayal, Kayan, Hanumankind, Burrah!, Rashmeet Kaur, Ankur Tewari and Shubha Mudgal. His backing band will be stalwarts of the Indian music scene.

featuring guests Benny Dayal, Kayan, Hanumankind, Burrah!, Rashmeet Kaur, Ankur Tewari and Shubha Mudgal. His backing band will be stalwarts of the Indian music scene. Aswekeepsearching: The band will incorporate a string plus brass section, along with a choir, as also re-write their songs to fit this new live setup.

The band will incorporate a string plus brass section, along with a choir, as also re-write their songs to fit this new live setup. Abhi Meer: To open the festival on Perry’s X Budweiser Beats Stage curating a set with house music tracks, all the way from 1991 to 2023 (the years that Lollapalooza has been active)

8. 4 uniquely themed lanes, EXCLUSIVELY whipped up Lollapalooza dishes not available on any menu to feature at the Largest Food Park ever!

Get yourself prepped for a gastronomic journey at a never-seen-before scale in the country to gobble up some of the most scrumptious varieties from the best of culinary creations! ‘The Lolla Food Park’ will be the largest ever culinary experience in India bringing together the most iconic food brands from across the country and the world as also the best of global cuisines and a fusion of both! Featuring over 60 brands across four specially themed zones or lanes, the Lolla Food Park will encompass different themes and various cuisines spread across the Mumbai Local Lane, Lolla Around The World lane, Lolla Grub Shub lane and the iconic Lolla On Wheels lane. To top it all, every single food brand will whip up a special ‘Lollapalooza’ dish exclusively created for the festival in line with the vibrancy and melange of its music that will not available on their menu otherwise. From The Nachoman and The Flippin’ Palooza to Candy Floss Burrito, Lolla Waffle Cheese Cones, Lolla Bombay Dogs and much more, your taste buds are in for a treat with these never-seen-before dishes from your favourite food joints around the city and country!

Lollapalooza India 2023 is set to be an extravagant affair at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai which will be lit up, reverberating with chart-topping music both globally and in India, for over 20 hours with unforgettable live music, art and culture on January 28th-29th, 2023. What are you waiting for? Book your tickets soon to this musical extravaganza on lollaindia.com!

BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

