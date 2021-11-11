8-year-old Video Shows Tourist Touching Lion in Tanzania, And Then...

A video recorded by a tourist in the jungles of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania during a wildlife safari is going viral on the internet. A group of tourists on a lion safari encountered the animal as he sat in front of their vehicle’s window. They even tried to touch the animal king with their hands. The tourist, inside the car, filmed the entire incident. The camera even fell from his hand when the lion roared.

Reports say that the video was recorded in the fields of Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. The viral video shows a group of tourists seeing a lion sitting in front of a car window during a wildlife safari at Tanzania park.

The lion is seen enjoying the sunbath. When the lion noticed that he was being touched, it turned around and roared at the tourist. The lion also jumped towards the window.

One of the viewers said, “Haunting scene in the jungles of the famous Serengeti in Tanzania. Do not take Panga with the ‘King of the Jungle’ otherwise, it can become a great danger for your life! This video is proof of that.”

It is not at all affordable to joke with the king of the jungle. The video is said to be 8 years old but it has now gone viral in 2021.

The 8-year-old video also teaches a lesson that you can enjoy visiting the forest but do not forget the rules, for nobody wants to risk their lives.

