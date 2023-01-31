Signature mistakes are common occurrences that can have a negative impact on the overall appearance and effectiveness of your signature. Whether it’s in a professional or personal setting, having a well-crafted signature is important. We explore the most common signature mistakes that you should avoid in order to make a positive impression and convey confidence and professionalism. From incorrect formatting to using the wrong type of pen, we will explore the key elements of a successful signature and how to avoid common pitfalls. So, if you want to make sure your signature is as polished and effective as possible, read on!

Signatures are a representation of our personality that we present to the world. They are not necessarily a reflection of who we are, but rather what we want to convey. Our handwriting can reveal aspects of our character, while our signatures show the image we want to project. Graphologists Tanvi Dhingra and Nivedita Gupta, All India Institute of Occult Science, discuss some common mistakes that people make when creating their signatures, which can negatively impact their professional or personal image. From incorrect formatting to using the wrong type of pen, we will explore the key elements of a successful signature and how to avoid these common pitfalls. So, if you want to ensure that your signature accurately reflects the image you want to convey, read on!

Things to Avoid

Show your first name: Your first name is a part of your identity, so don’t hide it in your signature. Be proud of who you are and always include your first name in your signature.

Avoid full stops: Adding a full stop at the end of your signature can suggest that you are ending your capabilities and achievements. To convey confidence and a positive outlook, avoid using full stops in your signature.

Avoid circular signatures: Creating circular signatures can suggest self-limiting beliefs and a tendency to follow them rigidly. To convey a sense of openness and flexibility, avoid circular signatures.

Avoid extra strokes: Including extra strokes in your signature, such as an extra letter in your name, can suggest that you may get lost in unnecessary activities. Keep your signature simple and clear.

Avoid scribbling: Scribbling at the end of your signature can suggest that you are a good starter but not a great finisher of tasks. To convey a sense of completion and follow-through, avoid scribbling in your signature.

Keep underlines moving forward: If your underline goes backward in your signature, it can suggest that you are still hanging on to your past. To convey a sense of moving forward, make sure your underline moves in a forward direction.

Avoid underlining from right to left: Underlining your signature from right to left can suggest that you are still clinging to your past. To convey a sense of progress and forward momentum, underline your signature from left to right.

Are you cutting your own signature?

A strike-through signature can indicate stress, self-hatred, and a desire to punish oneself, according to graphologist Deepali Badola. This type of signature may be seen in individuals who have suicidal tendencies, but it does not necessarily mean that they will attempt suicide. If you or someone you know has a regular strike-through signature, it is important to offer support or seek professional help. Hiding your identity and losing yourself is not the solution. Let’s embrace our true selves and avoid this type of signature.

Does your signature end before starting? (Too Short?)

A short signature can indicate a short attention span, according to graphologists. People with short signatures may be impulsive, reactive, or struggle with concentration. If you identify with these traits in your signature, consider changing it as it may bring positive changes to your personality. The advice given is meant to be helpful and lead to a positive outcome for you.

