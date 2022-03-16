9 Steps To Playing Safe and Healthy Holi This Festive Season

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 18 and 19 this year. As we prepare to lovingly smear colour on our friends and family and dance to Bollywood songs, we must not forget about safety.

Here are some tips and important precautions to follow, if you want to enjoy the festival safely and healthily:

Choose natural colours: Because synthetic or permanent colours can harm your skin and hair, it is best to stick to natural colours that are gentle on your skin. If you can’t find natural colours, make sure you get your colour packets from a reputable seller.

Applying cream to your face and properly oiling your hair before playing with colours is a good way to protect your face and hair. This ensures that the colour does not stick to your hair or skin and can be easily removed later.

Wear old, worn-out clothes: This is an age-old rule that is also very important for keeping your favourite clothes stain-free. Save old clothes that you don’t mind wearing ahead of the Holi celebrations and throwing away later.

Ask your friends to be gentle on your face: During Holi, people usually enjoy applying colour to each other’s faces. This, however, can be dangerous because it can irritate your eyes and mouth. So, ask your friends and family to avoid your facial area when playing Holi, or if they must, to do so gently and carefully. You can also close your eyes and lips whenever someone paints your face.

Wear sunglasses: Sunglasses protect the eyes from chemical colours and water. During Holi, eyes are extremely sensitive and become a vulnerable target for pichkaris and water balloons. So, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful chemicals.

People with skin allergies should avoid gulal: It is best to avoid the colour celebration altogether if you have skin allergies. Instead, you can partake in non-colourful festivities such as lunch or the preceding Holika Dahan bonfire.

Do not drive while high on bhang or alcohol: During the joyous festival, many adults enjoy consuming bhang-infused drinks and alcoholic beverages. However, driving a vehicle while intoxicated is dangerous and can be fatal.

Avoid running or sudden movements: The floor is expected to be wet and slippery due to water balloons and pichkaris. Avoid walking quickly, running, or jumping on the wet floor if you don’t want to injure yourself. Take the same precautions as children, who are prone to collapsing while running.

Take a bath at the end: Instead of taking frequent baths or washing your face in between celebrations, take a shower after all of the festivities are over. Using soap and shampoo regularly can cause your skin and hair to become dry.

