News18 English
90's Inspired Floaters Are Back in Fashion And Here's How You Can Style Them

Sexiest style to hit the pavement this summer!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Image: Instagram
There really is no better feeling than the sun on your face and knowing that Summer is well and truly here. If there is one footwear style we all need once the weather hot’s up, it’s Floater sandals. Those shoes that were so popular in middle school? Floaters are perfect for those long warm days basking in the sun, they keep your feet cool, keep them comfy and best of all they look super stylish. Your childhood favourite floaters can be styled in a number of ways. Here are a few styling tips:

1) Feet Accessories


Style this utterly simple footwear with a style edit by wearing anklets, charms and toe rings. Anklets come in different designs from the statement, chunky to light and beaded. Toe rings and charms give you all the boho-vibes required.





2) Socks to the rescue

Adding up texture and colour by pairing otherwise solid-coloured floaters with socks is all the rage now. Socks come in a wide variety. You can choose from lacy, fishnet, Patched or even socks with cute slogans. Added bonus: it keeps your feet clean and dirt-free all the time.





3) Thigh Chains

Thigh chains draw the attention to your legs giving them more slender look and a lassy-leg appearance. Thigh chains can add up required drama to your footwear game that'll help you stand out from the crowd and go along with your gypsy free spirit.






4) Old-school

Wear them like you used to do as a child. They have their own identity to make you feel stylish. Remember, they are the coolest summer sandals for downtown girls.



| Edited by: shifa khan
