90's Inspired Floaters Are Back in Fashion And Here's How You Can Style Them
Sexiest style to hit the pavement this summer!
Image: Instagram
1) Feet Accessories
Style this utterly simple footwear with a style edit by wearing anklets, charms and toe rings. Anklets come in different designs from the statement, chunky to light and beaded. Toe rings and charms give you all the boho-vibes required.
2) Socks to the rescue
Adding up texture and colour by pairing otherwise solid-coloured floaters with socks is all the rage now. Socks come in a wide variety. You can choose from lacy, fishnet, Patched or even socks with cute slogans. Added bonus: it keeps your feet clean and dirt-free all the time.
3) Thigh Chains
Thigh chains draw the attention to your legs giving them more slender look and a lassy-leg appearance. Thigh chains can add up required drama to your footwear game that'll help you stand out from the crowd and go along with your gypsy free spirit.
4) Old-school
Wear them like you used to do as a child. They have their own identity to make you feel stylish. Remember, they are the coolest summer sandals for downtown girls.
