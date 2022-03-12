92nd Anniversary of Dandi March: PM Modi Remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Shares Video of His Speech at National Salt Satyagraha Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes of Mahatma Gandhi on the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March. “Tributes to Gandhi Ji and all those greats who marched to Dandi in order to protest injustice and protect our nation’s self-esteem," PM Modi tweeted. He also shared video of his speech “from 2019 when the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi was dedicated to the nation."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1502481409977774081?s=20&t=cmwkX4LmWvg_qBWQ7t-z7Q

Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in making the country free from British colonial rule. He led various movements such as non-cooperation movement, Khilafat movement, Quit India movement and so on. One such movement which played an important role in shaping the history of the Indian freedom struggle was Salt March. Salt March, popularly known as Dandi March, was started on March 12, 1930.

The march was organised by Mahatma Gandhi from his Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi in the state’s coastal area.

Advertisement

As we embark on the 92nd anniversary of the revolutionary movement, let’s look at some of the facts that made the move historic:

Dandi March was a 24-day long march that began onMarch12 and came to an end on April 6, 1930.

It is also referred to as Dandi Satyagraha and was non-violent.

The march was started with only 80 people but till it reached its destination, the number increased to 50,000.

People along with Gandhi ji walked for 390 km to protest against the salt laws.

The mass movement was one of the first movements led by Gandhi ji to voice against the ill rules of the Britishers.

The march began to protest against the British rule which prohibited Indians from collecting or selling salt. Due to the monopoly of the British Government, they sold salt with heavy taxes on it and Indians were forced to buy from them.

After reaching Dandi, Gandhi ji broke the salt law imposed by the British Government by producing illegal salt on the seashores.

After Gandhi ji’s move, various people started breaking the law by producing, selling and buying illegal salt. This gave birth to the mass civil disobedience movement.

Interestingly, after Gandhi ji’s huge step of breaking the law, no one was arrested. Even, the movement got national and international coverage. The movement ran for around two months.

In May 1930, when the movement gained huge popularity and Britishers thought it to be their defeat, various people including Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi were arrested.

By the end of 1930, more than 60,000 people were arrested. However, in January 1931, Gandhi ji was released from jail.

After coming out of the prison, Gandhi Ji conducted meetings with Lord Irwin which gave birth to the Gandhi-Irwin pact which was signed onMarch5, 1931.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.