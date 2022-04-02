94th Academy Awards: Beyoncé's Sheer Mesh Dress for Oscar Afterparty is Breaking the Internet

American pop star Beyoncé proved that she is always ready to slay when it comes to making a bold fashion statement. The Grammy Award-winning singer, who recently performed at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles this Sunday, bedazzled in a nude embroidered dress for the Oscars afterparty. She wore Celia Kritharioti Couture embroidered sheer creation made from silk tulle at the “Gold Party” after the Oscars she co-hosted with her husband and hip-hop artist Jay Z.

Beyoncé accessorized her thigh-high slit dress with sunglasses, a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, and a matching jeweled clutch. The singer, who earned her first Oscar nomination for in the best original soundtrack category for King Richard’s original song Be Alive, wore her hair down in waves for the event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbuHHu2u4YL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Beyoncé also performed at the Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday. The singer sang the pulsing power ballad, Be Alive, a song that she wrote with the songwriter Dixson for King Richard, a biopic about the father of American tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Advertisement

For the performance, the singer wore a custom David Koma outfit in neon green colour, representing the colour of a tennis ball. The singer wore the neon green sequined and feathered dress which was inspired by two dresses from Koma’s spring 2022 and fall 2022 collections. The singer was accompanied in the performance by a group of backup dancers who wore similar neon green sets with braided hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbpT2IZgsEn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

For the Oscar event, Beyoncé was seen celebrating the spring season in a custom Valentino gown which seemed to be based on the Fall 2021 collection from the Italian fashion brand. The bright yellow off-shoulder gown was accented with a flowing cape and matching opera gloves. The singer accessorised her look with large dangling diamond earrings and tied her hair in a side-swept manner. Paying homage to her debut Oscar nomination, the singer carried a tennis ball purse as well.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive party was attended by Rihanna, Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith, who also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.