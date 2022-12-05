A 5-Point Guide To Design Your Home From Scratch

If you are planning to revamp your home, the process can get a bit overwhelming. To navigate through the confusion, the best way is, to begin with, one room at a time. Instead of trying to do the whole house at once, chalk down your design and ideas for every room and start planning accordingly. You can choose a different style of decorating, colours and moods and still make it look cohesive. Here’s a quick guide to help you design your home from scratch.

Decorating style

Finalise your decorating style which will give you an idea of what colours and furniture you should be investing in. A transitional decorating style involves a hybrid of modern and traditional styles. It uses dark woody colours along with neutrals and earthy shades. The modern style is all about clean and straight lines with wood and earth tones. Contemporary homes focus on minimalism and letting the pieces stand out. The colours are usually black, white or grey with primary colours used to add a pop of colour to the splash. And finally, the farmhouse style is cosy, comfortable and practical.

Room by Room

If you are not sure which room you should begin with, start with the rooms where you will spend most of your time. It can be your living room, where your family spends most of their leisure time watching TV.

Furniture selection

Now that you have prioritised your room, it’s time to zero down on the important pieces of furniture for each room. The biggest and most important furniture is usually the most expensive. For your living room, it will be your sofa set, while for your bedroom, it will be your bed. Since these will be the most used furniture, make sure you do not compromise on the quality to save a few bucks. You can cut down your budget with a coffee table or bedside table but not your bed and sofa.

Paint

Even though you can try out different paint colours in each room, try to bring harmony to the design by using one shade of colour. You can paint your whole house white for a bright and pristine look, and for the various rooms, you can decide on the focal wall, and add textures or splashes of colour to highlight it.

Layer your room gradually

As you finish with your initial decoration, you can now layer up the rooms with carpets, storage spaces, pillows, accent chairs, lighting, wall hangings and curtains.

