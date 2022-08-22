A Beautiful Rendition of Lord Krishna's Life by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra

The 46th edition of KRISHNA under the aegis of Shobha Deepak Singh, Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra was

a stupendous show. The four-day show saw artists bring alive the legend of Lord Krishna from eons ago.

The show started with Bal Krishna displaying a childlike innocence as he went around playing. His youth was beautifully depicted with his divine consort Radha and other gopis. His foray into adulthood was captured rather intensely with scenes of him departing from Mathura to Dwarka after killing his maternal uncle Kamsa. Krishna’s words of wisdom to Arjuna during the Mahabharat are relevant even today and formed an integral part of the show, still etched in our collective consciousness. The musical captured each and every scene of his life beautifully using traditional Indian dance styles like Mayurbhanj, Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

Shobha Deepak Singh opines, “Krishna’ emotes the intrinsic truths of life, appealing in their fundamental simplicity, as enumerated by Lord Krishna. These lie within the folds of innumerable anecdotes, embedded in His life’s tales, perpetually inspiring in their traditional as well as today, in modern context.”

Lord Krishna’s life is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, and magic, throughout, from his birth to his participation in the epic Mahabharata and

the artists ensured they perform each scene with utmost alacrity, precision, enthusiasm and fervour. The audience was left spellbound and gave a standing ovation to the artists.

Singh’s meticulous vision and execution presents all aspects of Lord Krishna’s guise, endowing a fascinating energy to the presentation. “Brilliant choreography, lighting, costumes, sound, technical support and ambiance which create a suitable background, contribute to making all productions heart warming. In the showcase of violence, despite all odds, there emerges hope for eventual peace, despite apparent chaos in the present,” she adds.

