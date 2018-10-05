GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

A Bizarre Shoe Trend has Taken Over Internet and It’ll leave You Undecided

From grass flip flops to noodles heels; from telephone dialer wedges to cabbage slippers, designers have gone all out in experimenting with the bizarre shoe styles.

Naqshib Nisar | News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
A Bizarre Shoe Trend has Taken Over Internet and It’ll leave You Undecided
Image: @crimesagainstshoemanity/instagram
They are horrendous, they are ugly but they are quirky, charming and can leave your inner Lady Gaga satisfied.

We are talking about unique shoes that have taken the internet by storm. A couple of months old, the ugly shoe fad has been the ‘lit’ choice for the millennials.

From grass flip flops to noodles heels; from telephone dialer wedges to cabbage slippers, designers have gone all out in experimenting with bizarre styles. And they are selling them for unimaginable prices.
Gone are the days of minimal stilettos, millennial prefer their Uggs, dirty dad trainers and sky-high meat-loafed boots.

New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and other top runways have embraced the ugly shoe, like the Dsquared2’s ugly sandals, trend and we are guessing they are here to stay.

We have rounded up some of the most recent bizarre shoe trends that will make you think twice before adapting to them.

The era of ugly shoes has begun and there is nothing we can do to stop it. What do you want to do with them?





















| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
