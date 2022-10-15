A Burning Sensation While Peeing Or Hints Of Blood In The Urine Can Indicate UTI - Know Symptoms And Causes

A Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and in rare cases, by viruses. It is one of the most common infections. Our urinary system includes kidneys, ureters, bladder, and the urethra. Due to their anatomy, females are at a higher risk of developing a UTI than males. A majority of the infection only involves the lower tract – the urethra and the bladder. However, although rare it can also develop in the upper tract- ureters, and kidneys and can be severe.

Symptoms of UTIs are –

Strong urge to pee which lingers for a few days

Burning sensation while peeing

Peeing frequently and in small amounts

Urine that appears cloudy

Urine may appear red, or pink due to signs of blood in the urine

Pelvic pain (in women) especially around the pubic bone.

Strong or foul-smelling urine

Incontinence or urine leakage

What can cause a UTI?

UTIs typically develop when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and start to spread in the bladder. There are multiple factors that may put you at risk of UTI –

Age

UTI can become common for the older demographic (in females), as with age the good bacteria in the body have a tough time-fighting infection. Hormones, especially estrogen levels drop that causes the skin and tissue between the urethra and the vaginal opening to get thin and dry making it easy for the bacteria to grow.

Prolonged bed rest or reduced mobility after surgery

A previous UTI or a recent urinary procedure

Urinary surgery or Urinary Tract examination that requires medical instruments can increase the risk of developing a UTI

Obstructions or blockages in the Urinary Tract like enlarged prostate, kidney stones, a certain type of cancer

Extensive use of catheters, which may make one vulnerable to UTI

Diabetes

Pregnancy or birth control

Abnormal urinary structure by birth

Weakened Immunity System

Diabetes and other diseases can weaken the immunity of a person and increase their risk of UTIs.

Note – The terms female and male or women and men in this article refer to the sex assigned at birth.

