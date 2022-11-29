A Detailed Guide to Plan an Eco-Friendly Wedding

Indian weddings are pompous and extravagant. From the wedding cards to the venue decor, everything is eye-catching. The glamorous event includes loud music, a platter of delicious food, and an elegant wedding outfit that is tailored just for that occasion. But the amount of waste it generates has pushed many people to opt for a sustainable and eco-friendly wedding. Some of our celebrities like Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Rubina Dilaik have set examples by opting for environment-friendly options.

Here are some tips to go organic and eco-friendly for your wedding-

Wedding Invites

Seek inspiration from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding invitation, which was an e-invite. In the internet age, this is one of the most cost-effective methods with zero wastage. If you still want to send out invites, opt for seed papers. Such papers are made with seeds in them.

Wedding Outfit

The wedding day is one of the most important days of your life and you want to look your best. So instead of opting for an attire that will remain in your closet, opt for something that you will re-use and wear again. You can repurpose your mother’s wedding outfit as well, or choose to rent the outfit for a day.

Flowers

Choose flowers for the decor that are sourced locally. Instead of choosing exotic flowers, opting for locally-grown flowers means a shorter distance to travel, fewer carbon emissions, and getting fresher flowers with almost no harsh chemicals to make them last longer.

Reusable wedding decor

If you are looking for a sustainable wedding, opt for decors that can be recycled or reused like glass, macrame, diyas, biodegradable confetti and glitter. Instead of real flowers, choose artificial flowers as these can be reused multiple times.

Food arrangement

Opt for food dishes that will use locally-sourced ingredients. Instead of plastic dishes, opt for plates made of compostable bamboo, palm leaf or sugarcane. Use biodegradable tableware products instead of plastic or styrofoam. Material like sugarcane fibre takes only 60 to 80 days to decompose. Also, sign up with an NGO or social worker to ensure that the remaining food does not go to waste.

Makeup

Choose beauty and makeup products that are cruelty-free and have zero waste. Research well before you use a certain product and opt for only those brands that will let you keep your wedding planet-friendly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WY68lVXWL40

