A Diet Plan And Some Ways To Reboot And Detox Post Festive Season

Festivals and food go hand in hand. Don’t they? Homemade, sugar coma-inducing, baked, fried and, guilt-ridden sweets and savouries is sure to make even the strictest of the fitness freak to indulge. But as soon as it is over, mindsets change, from eating 1kg mithai and piling up calories to googling how to proceed with a cleanse, we all love this vicious circle every year.

A Plan To Lose All That Weight

Nawaz Shaikh, Wellness expert & founder of FITX Transformation says, “Firstly, I want to make it clear that there is no magic cleanse or quick magic tip for ultimate weight loss. Nothing works as great as deep sleep, fasting and basic exercises. But we are going to make little changes and add powerful ingredients that can make this even more effective. It will help you rev up your metabolism and overall organ functions.”

Step 1 – Natural 12-hour fasting

Aim for a 12-hour fast. That’s the minimum fasting period.

Eat your dinner as close to sunset as possible.

For instance, if you eat at 7 pm this evening, break your fast the next morning at 7 am.

If you are comfortable extending it, slowly build it up to 13, 14, or even 15 hours.

Step 2 – Drink this ACV concoction

The next thing we are going to do is have this concoction on an empty stomach.

Mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with the mother culture in a tall glass of water (~250 to 350 ml). Ensure the water is at room temperature or warm.

Add a pinch of ginger powder, and a pinch of black pepper. Squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice.

Once you have finished this ACV concoction, follow it up with a glass of plain water (~200 to 250 ml).

Step 3 – Go raw until lunch

From the time you break your fast until your lunch, go raw.

What can you eat?

Have raw veggies like cucumbers, carrots, and beetroot.

Have a portion of one fruit like (apple, pomegranate, kiwi, whatever you like).

Have a handful of unsalted nuts of your choice. The size of your fist is your portion size. Soak your nuts overnight before consuming them.

Get your source of protein:

Add 6-7 tablespoons of sattu to a glass of water. Mix it well. This simple portion gives you 24 grams of clean protein. You can do 3 to 4 tablespoons of it too. If you like it plain, that’s okay.

Also Read: From Stalking To Baby Daddies: Singles Share Their Horror Stories On Dating Apps

How does this help?

When you follow this for the next 7 days, you will have successfully woken up in a fasted state and eaten raw until lunch without feeling deprived or ravenous. Your portion size will automatically be smaller.

Within 2 days of following this:

You will feel lighter

Your body feels cleaner

You will feel focused and have better clarity of mind during the day

You will want to make a lifestyle out of it

Try this for the next 7 days. Add discipline and consistency

Ways To Lose That Festive Weight

Lokendra Tomar, Diet Educator & Founder, Diabexy shares some post-holiday weight loss tips to help you get back on track

Regularly engage in exercise. Set a specific target for yourself, start with three times per week of exercise, and work your way up. Reduce your episodes of eating (EOE). Even if you take a biscuit, it will be counted as an episode of eating. No more than 4 episodes of eating in a day. Less EOE keeps increasing your glucagon hormone which will help in burning fat. Keep your net carbohydrate intake per day at less than 50g for the next 3 months, this will help in quick weight loss. Eat more vegetables. Maintain your discipline in eating and you will observe a quick weight loss in a few days. The first few weeks are the best time to lose weight rapidly then the weight loss speed will remain constant at about 2kg per month. The festive season could disrupt your routine. Simply keeping your diet, exercise, and sleep schedules on track will finish 50% of your work. Taking good care of your home’s kitchen is crucial. Remove all the extra sweets, fried foods, and other leftovers from the celebrations from your kitchen.

When it comes to sticking to your fitness and health goals, a few modest actions can make all the difference.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here