A Fashion Soirée Hosted By Designer Manish Malhotra In Delhi

Always known to revel his success through revelries, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Khaab Bridal Soirée, an evening of couture and cocktails at the Leela Palace, Delhi on December 10, 2022. Through this outing, the designer celebrated nine years of his eponymous Manish Malhotra flagship store in Delhi.

Lit in dim red light, the hall came alive with bespoke décor coupled with elements of heritage architecture in celebration of the nine-year milestone. The models sashayed on the ramp as old peppy Bollywood numbers played in the background. The collection displayed intricate bling metal thread work in ivory and a fusion between traditional and modern with carefully constructed silhouettes to compliment any bride’s trousseau. His choice of colours remained exceptional, especially ivory, with a few experimental contrasts to give a certain edge to the overall collection. The patrons witnessed detailed finesse and sophistication on the ramp with the Khaab Bridal 2022.

The couture range exhibited oscillated between the old-world regalia and the modern repertoire. The collection denoted a symphonic harmony of various heterogeneous elements that span from staid classic to the edgy take of new-age appeal bridal and cocktail wear. They inspire a sense of reminiscence and reflect upon the transient nature of time.

Actor Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper and made a statement in an ethereally exaggerated ivory ensemble, a deconstructed asymmetrical lehenga with a striped organza trailing drape and and an encrusted broad pearl band paired with brands signature crossover stylised blouse embellished in 3D crochet sequins.

The collection was accessorized with heritage treasures, envisioned in modern art by Manish Malhotra Jewellery, curated in line with Raniwala 1881. All the jewels were handcrafted to perfection with polkis, rubies, flat-cut diamonds, pure gold, Russian and Zambian emeralds, and pearls.

The state’s crème de la crème and beau monde gathered for a unique high aesthetic experience to celebrate the designer’s achievement with a couture representation of his bridal wear where craft and artistry dominate.

