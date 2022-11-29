A Guide To A Fabulous And A Sustainable Bathroom

Whether you live in a luxurious apartment or a quaint studio, one thing is certain: we all live to celebrate life’s little luxuries. And bathrooms, the hub of resource consumption in any house, needs to be environment-friendly, which has led to a shift in design curation and makeovers of bathrooms.

However, going green doesn’t mean you have to compromise on wellness, comfort, or luxury. The benefits of sustainable bathrooms are abundant – they reduce your carbon footprint and save you money on your utility bills. Moreover, they provide positive health benefits like improved indoor air quality by adding plants or aromatherapy diffusers. In the quest to turn eco-friendly, every little step can have a huge impact in the long run. It is time to make bathrooms look fabulous and be environmentally friendly while using ecologically sound and sustainable methods that shield our world.

Gaurav Malhotra, Managing Director, Hansgrohe India shares some tips that can help you build and style greener and smarter bathrooms while preserving water:

Plummeting the water flow- One of the most straightforward fixes for abundant water consumption in the bathroom is to change high-flowing faucets, toilets, and showerheads. With water scarcity looming large, brands are actively developing product categories to reduce water wastage. Choose a faucet range that is built-in with sustainable Eco Smart technology, allowing one to get water with just a flick of the wrist and a push of a button, reducing water consumption to 5 litres per minute.

Shower Heads- Changing shower heads can add an upgraded look to your bathroom and save a lot of wasted water. Select overhead shower, hand shower, shelves and separate concealed controls that add modern touches to the bathroom, and users can switch between jet types simply and intuitively with a button. The technology ensures volume of water is not wasted and released in a controlled manner while you enjoy a rain-like shower experience.

Low-Flow Toilets- It is not news that toilets waste tons of water. If you have a high-gallon-per-flush WC, it’s time to replace it with one that works more efficiently. One should make sure to opt for one that lets you choose between two flushing options, eventually saving more water than that is being used.

Bathroom Air Purifiers- Bathroom plants will be a perfect addition to your washroom upgrade by purifying the air for better air quality. These will not only keep the air clean but also add to the aesthetic of your bathroom. Some plants to consider as natural cleaners could be Peace Lily, English Ivy, Orchids, or Snake Plant.

A green clean- Like your natural beauty products, choose natural, greener cleaning products for your bathroom. Replacing damaging cleaning chemicals with natural cleaners such as vinegar and lemon juice will help eliminate grime and mildew with a good scrub. Incorporate a sound filtration system in your home. Ensure your waste is treated before letting it back into the ground and, thus, into the groundwater.

