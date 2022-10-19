A Guide to Good Personal Hygiene

Personal hygiene is one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves from diseases. It also helps in boosting confidence. A lack of personal hygiene is not only unattractive and off-putting, but it is also not healthy. No matter how much perfume or makeup you wear, poor personal hygiene can never go unnoticed. Keeping yourself clean and fresh is a basic and crucial part of grooming as external factors like dirt, bacteria, and pollutants can affect your skin. Here are some of the personal hygiene you should be paying attention to-

Pre-bathing rituals

If you are prone to rashes, and inflammation, try this pre-bathing ritual. Soak neem leaves in a bucket of hot water overnight. The next morning, use this water to take a bath. It will soothe your rashes and prevent infections as well.

Bathing

A daily shower is a must. Use a body wash and loofah to clean your body, especially your elbows, feet, neck, and armpits. These are the areas where germs grow. Apart from that, use a hand-held loofah for your back, and a pumice stone to remove dead skin cells.

Special attention to feet

Wearing your socks and shoes can make your feet sweaty. It is important to wash your feet, especially during hot and humid weather. Sweaty feet can lead to smelly shoes as well. Keep your feet dry and use talcum powder to absorb sweat and avoid fungal infections like athlete’s foot and ringworm to name a few.

Clean clothes

Apart from your body, keep your clothes clean too. Change and wash your clothes daily especially your undergarments for hygiene. Sweat clings to clothes and leads to an unpleasant odour.

Hair

Regularly oil and shampoo your hair. Oiling will nourish the hair while shampooing will remove product build-up, dirt, and sweat. Make your parlour appointments every 2-3 months to get your hair trimmed. The same goes for beards as well. An ungroomed beard makes you look shabby.

While washing your face, use the soap on your beard as well. Keep your beard neat and trimmed for a sharp and clean look.

