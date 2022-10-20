A Guide To Unique and Creative Diwali Gifting Ideas

Diwali is right around the corner. While you might be busy cleaning your house and making it festive-ready, you might be mentally gearing up for the dreaded work of buying gifts for your beloved ones. While a box of soan papdi or a box of chocolates might still be a go-to option for some, a thoughtful and creative gift will go a long way to not just impress your loved ones, but also serve some actual purpose in the household. Apart from the go-to dry fruits and diyas and scented candles, here are some Diwali gift ideas for you to consider –

Smart Watch

A smartwatch makes for an ideal gifting option and is also useful because of the features it offers. Whether your loved one is a fitness enthusiast or not, a smartwatch can be styled with any ethnic or office wear. It will also help your loved one keep a check on their step count.

Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

A small and compact article is an easy gifting option and a hand-held vacuum cleaner is one of them. The best thing about this gift is that it will make their cleaning chores less tedious, all thanks to you!

Wireless Juicer Blender

Everybody has nowadays become health conscious and is making a gradual shift towards healthy eating. Instead of gifting your loved ones with a box of chocolates or sweets, give them a wireless juicer blender for them to drink, and make juice or smoothies or milkshakes on the go.

Urli

Urli adds a different charm to the decor of the house. It has the ability to transform a space. It can be put near the entrance, near the Mandir, or at a corner of the house as well. Add some water and flower petals along with floating candles. This is a truly worthy gift.

Premium Coffee and Coffee Brewing Equipment

There are many premium coffees available in the market and is a perfect gifting option for your coffee-loving friend or relative. You can pair the coffee with a french press coffee maker or a drip coffee maker.

Tea, Tea Cups and Coasters

Just like coffee, there are many healthy tea options for those who are conscious about their intake. Pair a good packet of tea with tea cups and printed coasters.

Gadget Organizer

It goes without saying that every home nowadays has a lot of gadgets, their chargers, earphones, headphones etc. Give your beloved an opportunity to declutter by gifting them a gadget organizer to store away their power banks, hard drives, pen drives, chargers, earphones, spare phones, etc.

Vases and Plants

From antique looking to minimalist, you can find vases in various shapes and kinds. You can also choose uniquely-shaped planters and plants like peace lilies or succulents for gifting purposes.

Pasta and Noodles maker

If your best friend is a huge fan of pasta or noodles and enjoys cooking it, give them a pasta and noodle maker to make their life easier. Instead of indulging in refined flour noodles, ask your best friend to make zoodles – noodles out of zucchini using this handy gadget.

Diffusers

End of the day, Diwali is a festival of lights and a little bit of fragrance inside the house can do you no harm. So give your loved ones electric diffusers or diffuser oil burners. It will add a soft glow to the space and make the room smell good and fresh.

