Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

A 'Homecation' This Summer? Turn Your Backyard into a Holiday Destination

Homecations might be the new way to unwind for the summers, turning your garden or backyard into a holiday destination.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A 'Homecation' This Summer? Turn Your Backyard into a Holiday Destination
Image Courtesy: Getty images

At present, homes are doubling up as schools, offices and fitness centers, if not more. With cancelled vacations and a deep desire to travel, 'homecations' might be the new way to unwind for the summers, turning your garden or backyard into a holiday destination.

As per a new poll from Zillow, 38 percent of respondents plan to spend more time at home this summer compared to years past as a result of COVID-19. A 'homecation', which is a vacation at home, allows families to make memories and hold onto some summer traditions, without the health, safety and financial concerns that may now come with a traditional vacation.

For a fun homecation, try putting up tents in the backyard, read adventure novels under a lantern-light, add on a singing spree around a small bonfire if your space and weather permit it. You could also make delicious sandwiches and summer coolers for a brunch picnic, and play board games, delve into family legends, or just take a nap. Days can also pass by playing in a kids' pool and filming fun moments. For something simpler, just dim the lights and tune into a movie your family likes.

You can also recreate the atmosphere of a city or region you would like to go to, cook local meals, put some local songs, and visit some city destinations virtually.

Tips to make the most out of your homecation:

Turn off your phone and set an out-of-office notification. Let your colleagues know that you're taking time off, even if you're not leaving your property. Extra credit if the message is a creative one.

Knock out any household chores ahead of time so they're not a distraction. It's hard to unwind if you're staring at a mountain of dirty laundry.

Save the screen time. Give everyone's eyes a break from video calls and online work, and instead pick up a good book, play a game or get outside.

Plan something special you'll look forward to. Is backyard camping too rustic for you? Plan an at-home DIY spa day or a dinner alfresco on your porch with take-out from a favorite restaurant. Invite friends or family over via video call or in a safe, socially-distanced visit.

Take pictures. Like any other vacation, make sure to take lots of photos and post your pictures on social media, if you are into that. One day, you may look back on this moment in history and wish you had family photos to document how you spent your time at home.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading