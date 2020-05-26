A 'Homecation' This Summer? Turn Your Backyard into a Holiday Destination

At present, homes are doubling up as schools, offices and fitness centers, if not more. With cancelled vacations and a deep desire to travel, 'homecations' might be the new way to unwind for the summers, turning your garden or backyard into a holiday destination.

As per a new poll from Zillow, 38 percent of respondents plan to spend more time at home this summer compared to years past as a result of COVID-19. A 'homecation', which is a vacation at home, allows families to make memories and hold onto some summer traditions, without the health, safety and financial concerns that may now come with a traditional vacation.

For a fun homecation, try putting up tents in the backyard, read adventure novels under a lantern-light, add on a singing spree around a small bonfire if your space and weather permit it. You could also make delicious sandwiches and summer coolers for a brunch picnic, and play board games, delve into family legends, or just take a nap. Days can also pass by playing in a kids' pool and filming fun moments. For something simpler, just dim the lights and tune into a movie your family likes.

You can also recreate the atmosphere of a city or region you would like to go to, cook local meals, put some local songs, and visit some city destinations virtually.

Tips to make the most out of your homecation:

Turn off your phone and set an out-of-office notification. Let your colleagues know that you're taking time off, even if you're not leaving your property. Extra credit if the message is a creative one.

Knock out any household chores ahead of time so they're not a distraction. It's hard to unwind if you're staring at a mountain of dirty laundry.

Save the screen time. Give everyone's eyes a break from video calls and online work, and instead pick up a good book, play a game or get outside.

Plan something special you'll look forward to. Is backyard camping too rustic for you? Plan an at-home DIY spa day or a dinner alfresco on your porch with take-out from a favorite restaurant. Invite friends or family over via video call or in a safe, socially-distanced visit.

Take pictures. Like any other vacation, make sure to take lots of photos and post your pictures on social media, if you are into that. One day, you may look back on this moment in history and wish you had family photos to document how you spent your time at home.

