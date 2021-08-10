A Lazy Person's Guide To Getting Rid of Neck and Back Pain

Back and neck pains are the two most common problems that everyone working from home are facing during the pandemic. The first step in preventing this pain is good posture and stretches at regular intervals.

While there are many asanas that help alleviate such kinds of pain, the easiest ones that you can do while sitting in your chair or being in the general vicinity of your desk are as follows.

Neck rotation: rotate your neck slowly while maintaining normal breathing. First, go in a clockwise motion and then in anticlockwise. This will relieve stress instantaneously and refresh you for a few extra hours of staring at the laptop and working. You can do a very similar thing for shoulders called shoulder rolls, in which you rotate your shoulders first in a clockwise direction and then anticlockwise a few times.

Backbend and forward bend stretch: sitting for long hours can aggravate already existing back or neck pain. So, it is recommended that you take regular breaks from work and do some back bending and forward bending stretches. As is self-explanatory from the names, backbend stretch involves interlocking your fingers and then raising your hand palms side up and then trying to bend back your upper body without moving your legs. On the other hand, forward bends entail touching your toes with both hands while bending down forward. If you can’t touch the toes, that’s fine too, as long as you get a deep stretch in your lower back from the forward bend.

Butterfly wings: This too is an easy and lazy way to get rid of your back pain. In this exercise, sit straight but not stiffly on your chair and touch your shoulders with your fingertips. Keep your elbows pointed out to the sides. Then make small circles on both sides with your elbow movement. Do it five times in the clockwise direction and then five times in anti-clockwise order.

Shoulder shrugs: Shoulder shrugs alleviate any issues in the trapezius muscles and can be done while sitting on your chair, shrugging the emails you still have to answer, and the zoom calls you don’t wish to attend. Slowly bring your shoulders up to your ears, hold for a few seconds and then slowly let the shoulders get back to their positions. And the chill for a few seconds and repeat the same movement a few times.

