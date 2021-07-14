A Lipstick Buying Guide To Keep Your Lips Healthy

Most girls can’t get enough lipsticks. They add a touch of glamour to a woman’s personality. All makeup lovers have two kinds of lipsticks —one that they save for special occasions, and the one that they love to apply every day. But wearing lipstick on a regular basis can have severe side effects too since the pigments and preservatives in them can harm your beautiful lips. This is why it is important to be really careful while purchasing a new lipstick, lip gloss or lip liner.

Here we have prepared a handy guide to shop for non-toxic lipsticks. Next time, keep in mind these points when you buy lipstick and enjoy a clean beauty product.

Look out for Phthalates: These chemicals can disrupt the endocrine system that produces hormones. Excessive exposure to phthalates can damage the neurological and reproductive system.

Avoid Lead: Many popular lipstick brands contain lead even though its toxic effect is well known. Consumption of lead through lipsticks can lead to terrible health issues like cancer and damage to the reproductive system.

Natural ingredients: In the world of chemical loaded makeup products, it becomes of utmost importance to study the ingredients of the product before buying one. Avoid the one with polyethylene glycol since this petroleum-based compound is harmful to the nervous system. Instead, go for a lipstick that is a blend of shea butter, jojoba oil, argan oil and castor oil so that it can hydrate your lips while being non-toxic in nature. Also, look out for products that are pigmented using vegan formulations.

Parabens: Most cosmetic products include harmful preservatives like parabens and BHA or BHT. They easily penetrate the skin and are linked to breast cancer and endocrine disruption. Avoid them at all costs.

Avoid dark shades: Most dark shade lipsticks have heavy metals in them. So, go for lighter shades or if you want to wear a dark shade, go for a herbal brand product.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here