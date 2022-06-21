A Look at Famous Father-Son Duos of South Film Industry

Most parents expect their kids to carry forward their family’s legacy or even take it to new heights and it’s no different for the world of cinema. Actors, directors, producers, and pretty much everyone else want their children to be successful inheritors of their legacy in the entertainment industry. Not just the celebrities, even their fans wish to see star-kids in films.

Here we share a few of the best father-son duos from the south film industry.

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are among the much loved father-son duos in Malayalam industry. Mammootty has appeared in more than 400 movies and is still one of the much sought after stars. Dulquer made his debut in Malayalam cinema as an actor in 2012 and since then he has worked in many hit films. He has won four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Award. Apart from Malayalam he has also worked in Hindi and Tamil films. He made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan in 2018 and he received critical acclaim for his acting.

Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal

In the Malayalam film industry Mohanlal enjoys huge popularity and in a career spanning over 40 years he has given many cult hits. His son Pranav Mohanlal, who has worked in movies as a child artist, made his acting debut as a solo hero with the 2018 film Aadhi and there has been no looking back. Pranav won Kerala State Awards for Best Child Artist for his debut film Onnaman, which released in 2002.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu and even after more than four decades he still rules the box office. His son Ram Charan does not need any introduction and he has established himself as a superstar in the Telugu industry. By virtue of his talent alone, the RRR actor has succeeded to create a legacy of his own. The father-son duo most recently worked together in the film Acharya.

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his elder son Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable and dashing father-son duos of Telugu film industry. Nagarjuna worked together with his two sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, in his latest film Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya made his debut in 2009 with Telugu film Josh and he has successfully established himself as a leading star of Tollywood.

Nandamuri Harikrishna and Jr. NTR

Telugu star Jr NTR’s father Nandamuri Harikrishna was a well-known actor and producer. The actor turned politician was the fourth son of legendary film personality and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. Harikrishna died in a road accident in 2018. Jr NTR has been a successful torch bearer of his family’s rich legacy in Tollywood. The RRR actor made debut as a lead actor in 2001 and since then he has given many blockbuster hits.

