A Look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Distinctive Signature Style Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at her summer estate in Scotland, leaving a huge void in the hearts of people across the globe. Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, elevating her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to the throne.

In the past 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II defined what it meant to dress like a Queen and was one of the most photographed women in history. The monarch’s fashion aesthetic over the years consistently favoured regal elegance. Her dressing style was not avant-garde or unconventional, but distinctive. She was known for wearing brightly coloured dresses and coats with perfectly colour coordinated hats, which she accessories with her signature square handbag, a string of pearls jewels, and a jewelled brooch. The Queen’s fashion evolved into a potent formula, despite its seeming simplicity. With the help of the close bonds she formed with her trusted design team and dressers, her style was enhanced over the course of seven decades.

In her last photograph, Her Majesty was seen greeting British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a simple grey and red tartan outfit complemented by a grey cardigan. She wore her classic Anello and Davide loafers with a simple skirt and blouse ensemble. To keep warm, a grey cardigan was worn over the outfit.

Her love of solid-coloured outfits was perfectly encapsulated in an Instagram post by the royal family’s official Instagram page. The post included a series of five images depicting the shifts in the Queen’s dressing style at key moments during her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee years. These include The Queen’s outfits for the Jubilee Thanksgiving Services in 1977, 2002, and 2012, as well as two of Her Majesty’s appearances on her Platinum Jubilee this year. One thing that remained consistent in all these photos was the use of solid colours in her outfits.

She has been dressed by numerous designers throughout her life. The most noteworthy and longstanding of these are said to be Sir Norman Hartnell, the First Knight of Fashion.

The Queen’s 1947 wedding gown and 1953 coronation gown, both were designed by Norman Hartnell. The Queen wore a Norman Hartnell bridal gown with delicate pearl embroidery in a floral design and a 13-foot embroidered silk tulle full court train to her wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She wore a Norman Hartnell satin evening gown with Order of the Garter insignia, the George IV Diamond Diadem, and a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen in 1946 (then Princess Elizabeth) channelled chic style in a knee-length printed frock dress fastened at the waist with a matching fabric belt in an endearing photograph with her father, King George VI.

The royal family’s official Instagram page shared a video that looked back at some of The Queen’s most iconic images, captured by many renowned photographers.

