A Look At Some Home Remedies To Treat Swollen Gums

Dental problems can give a lot of trouble. And, one such dental issue that bothers most people is pyria. In pyria, there is swelling on the gums due to which you may have to face severe pain in the gums. The pain caused by pyria can easily be cured. However, sometimes, the problem gets severe and along with swelling on the gums and pus.

Pyria also results in bad breath, which makes it difficult for the person to talk to others.

And, if you are someone who is suffering from pryia, then this article is your stop.

Let’s take a look at home remedies to treat pyria:

1.Guava

According to Stylecraze, Guava is a good source of vitamin C and is a good tonic for teeth. Eating raw guava with salt can cure the problem of pyria. You can also chew the tender leaves of guava when there is swelling and pain in the gums. Chewing regular guava leaves keeps the teeth healthy.

2.Mustard oil

Mixing salt in a few drops of mustard oil and massaging the gums with the mixture with light hands can act as a relief. Mustard oil can be applied to the gums while brushing. It will help keep the gums healthy.

3.Lemon juice

Lemon juice is considered quite effective for pyria. Rubbing lemon juice can cause some tingling sensations, but it can stop bleeding and pain in the gums.

4.Castor oil, camphor and honey

Mix 200 ml castor oil, 100 ml honey and 5 grams of camphor to prepare a mixture. Apply this mixture to teeth and gums with the help of a neem twig. It will give relief from pyria. Applying this mixture daily will keep the gums healthy.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here