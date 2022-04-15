A Look At The Times Alia Bhatt Turned Heads In Manish Malhotra's Stunning Creations

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt married beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony. For fashion enthusiasts, the highlight of this wedding was the outfits worn by the actress.

Last year, the actress played bridesmaid to best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s sister Anushka. The actress looked sexy and stunning in a Malhotra ensemble at the sangeet of Anushka and Aditya Seal. The actor chose a gorgeous neon green and pink, embroidered lehenga for the occasion. It was Alia’s infinity blouse designed by Malhotra that stole the show. The lime green chikankari lehenga with a wide embroidered waistband and a matching cut-away infinity blouse made the overall look A-plus. She completed her look with stunning chandbali earrings and soft beach wave hairstyle.

During the promotions of her latest film RRR, the actress opted for another stunning Malhotra creation. Alia wore an Anarkali-style suit crafted using nude-toned silk fabric. The kurta was fitted at the bodice and featured a unique corset-style top, which flared up from the waist down. The full-sleeved and ankle-length Anarkali kurta showcased a completely open back that was fastened with nothing but two strings. Alia paired the kurta with matching churidar pants. The graceful look was rounded off with a matching dupatta that came with an ornate gold border.

In another Malhotra creation, Alia opted for a vibrant pink sharara set for the pre-wedding festivities of Anushka and Aditya Seal’s wedding in November last year. The separates consisted of sharara pant and a crop top that featured embroidered floral thread work in shades of yellow, green, blue and pink. Instead of a kurta top, Alia’s top was a traditional take on a corset blouse. The look was paired with a sleeveless jacket cover-up.

On Wednesday, family and friends of the couple came together to participate in the pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. By evening, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed that the couple will be tying the knot during an interaction with the paparazzi.

