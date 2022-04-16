A Look at TRP Ratings For Sun TV Serials For This Week

Sun TV TRP ratings are out. With its wide array of daily soaps like Maharashi, Thirumakal, Siddhi 2, Pandavar Illam, Chandralekha, Aruvi, Sundari, Kayal, Kannana Kanne, Roja, Ethirnichal and Anbe Vaa, the channel has a special place in the hearts of Tamil households. More than 15 daily soaps are aired on Sun TV from 9.30 am to 11 pm.

The TRP ratings of these serials are currently out. Kayal, which started airing on October 25 last year at 7:30 pm, has topped the TRP ratings. The series is being co-produced by companies such as Sun Entertainment and Vision India Pvt. The series is directed by P. Selvam and stars Saitra Reddy and Sanjeev Karthik in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Kayal, a hardworking nurse who is the only earning member of her family. After her father’s death, she starts taking care of all her siblings and the storyline is about how she continuously thwarts the conspiracies of his father’s brother who wants to ruin the family. Sanjeev Karthick plays a businessman and a boxer who is Kayal’s best friend since his childhood and loves her in secret.

Advertisement

The second position, in the TRP ratings, has been bagged by Sundari which stars Gabriella Cellus in the title role. It tells the story of a woman who is ostracised by those around her for her skin colour. Vanathai Pola is in third place while the romantic serial Roja, which received the unanimous support of the fans, has been pushed to the 4th position in this list.

‘Kannana Kanne’, which focuses on the relationship between a father and daughter, is in 5th place and the new serial ‘Ethir Neechal’ is in 6th place. The serial Abiyum Naanum is in 7th place. Another new series airing on Sun TV, Aruvi is ranked 8th, Chandralekha 9th and Pandavar Illam 10th.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.