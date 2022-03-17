A Marriage Councillor's Guide to Finding the Right Life Partner

One of the most important decisions for a man or a woman is to choose a partner, who they marry and spend the rest of their lives with. The decision is extremely challenging, for there are so many reasons why you can go wrong.

These days, men and women are also seeking the advice of professional marriage counsellors to clear their doubts. These counsellors not only counsel on things one needs to keep in mind while choosing a life partner but also share some guru mantras on how to lead a happily married life.

Unanswered Questions in the minds of soon-to-be bride and grooms:

Life Counsellor and Psychotherapist Dr Preeti Srivastava tells that about 10 to 15 soon-to-be brides and grooms are coming for pre-marriage counselling every month. These potential bride and groom have a series of unanswered issues in their heads, and they hope to settle with the help of a Counsellor. Their first and most legitimate concern is how we should select a life partner.

Interested in getting acquainted with character and behaviour of each other:

According to Dr Srivastava, most of the families concerned about their daughter’s marriage say that they are okay with the job of the groom, but do not know what other things should be kept in mind to ensure that their daughter finds the right life partner and their marriage turns out to be successful.

Dr Srivastava further says that now parents have become very practical. They no longer want to interfere much in the lives of their children. They believe that there should be a good understanding between the bride and the groom. Both bride’s and groom’s sides are most interested in knowing each other’s character and behaviour. Marriage counsellors help both sides to understand the nuances of marriage and choose the right life partner

