A New Colour of Hope for the Garage Painters Community in India

Nippon Paint India has launched Rangon Ke Badshah, a pan-India program to uplift, reward and recognise the garage painter community and identify India’s top car painters.

This eight-month long initiative has been launched today and will end on January 14, 2023. This program aims to connect with over 10,000 car painters across the country through a unique nationwide outreach that will include skill contests, loyalty benefits as well as rewards and recognition with the top prize of a Tata Tiago car.

The scheme is based on a simple points tally, from which the winners will be identified. To ensure that painters from each part of the country have equal opportunities, the company has segmented the country into 45 city clusters and each city cluster champion will win a motorbike. The company will also provide personal accident insurance of Rs 2 Lac to thousands of painters.

For the future generations of the painter community, the company has also announced merit based, education grant of up to Rs 12,000 per child per annum, towards school fees reimbursement of deserving children of the participating painters. Most importantly, every participating painter will earn monthly rewards based on points accumulated in a month, based on Nippon Paint products purchases, with direct bank transfers. The points will be uploaded in Nippon Paint SEN (Sher E Nippon) app using the QR code that is available on every Nippon Paint can. The monthly winners, calculated based on the number of points, will also be felicitated with exciting prizes.

Winning painters from each city cluster will also be provided with skill training. In the second phase of the contest, the city cluster champions will participate in a skill contest that will carry equal weightage for selection of the national winner.

Announcing the initiative, Shae Toh Hock, Senior Vice President, Nipsea Group and Managing Director, Nippon Paint India, said “It would be fair to say that the painter community has played an integral part in our growth in India. They have appreciated our products and our bond with the painter community is sacred. So, it is my pleasure to launch Rangon Ke Badshah, which is the search for India’s top car painters.”

Announcing the initiative, Hitesh Shah, Vice-President at Nippon Paint India, said “Despite the significant rise in demand for automotive paints in the aftermarket due to rebounding economy, the financial condition of Indian garage painters hasn’t really improved. Through our initiative Rangon Ke Badshah, we wish to touch the lives of over 10,000 painters and help in uplifting them both socially as well as financially besides enhancing their skills and capabilities.”

The entries for the contest are now open and painters across India who wish to participate in this competition can easily register themselves by downloading the Sher E Nippon app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.