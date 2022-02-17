A Peek into Ananya Panday's Luxurious Lifestyle

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was recently seen in Gehraiyaan. The movie, released last week on streaming platform Amazon Prime, has been getting mixed reviews. At the age of 23, Ananya has worked in four films and amassed 21.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress describes herself as a “serial chiller” in her Instagram bio and we agree with her totally.

Daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, Ananya leads a life of luxury and often shares a glimpse into her life of travel, vacations, and high-end fashion. In her recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the actress was quite modest when it came to revealing her most expensive possessions. When asked what is the most expensive thing that she owns today, Ananya told the portal, “my memories.” She went on to say, “I just want to put a disclaimer that I am a very cheap person, and I love free things and I love free gifts so I don’t buy expensive things on my own. Because I just pray that my loved ones give them to me.”

Ananya also revealed that she recently bought a car for herself. Although Ananya did not reveal which car she bought for herself, GQ reports that the actress’ collection of cars includes a BMW 7 Series sedan, a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and a Sköda Kodiaq.

A look at Ananya’s social media posts and one is to know that the actress enjoys luxurious and expensive things. Being an actress who has to constantly reinvent herself according to the character that she is playing, Ananya loves to treat herself to a relaxing retreat. Ananya’s Instagram posts show how she loves vacationing in the Maldives.

The actress is yet to buy her own house, but currently, she lives with her family, sister Rysa, and parents Bhavana and Chunky.

