A Quick Look at Celebs Painting the Town Red With Bold Shades of Red Lipstick

When it comes to makeup, red lipstick is quintessential. Even though nude lipsticks are currently reigning the magazine covers, there’s nothing as regal and supremely classy as a perfect red lipstick. The rich pigment has the power to instantly elevate any outfit and add a dash of sophistication and sensuality. Our B-town celebrities are absolutely in love with this bold shade. From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, all these celebrities have slayed in this gorgeous hue, and you must try it out too.

Take a look at the celebrities who painted the town red with bold shades of red lipstick-

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion queen. She opted for hot red lipstick and the result was stunning.

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor has a thing for red lips and this scarlet red lipstick is absolutely gorgeous.

Yami Gautam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Just see how stunning Yami Gautam looks in this crimson red lipstick. It instantly uplifts her black outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

A red outfit calls for red lipstick and that is the rule. Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s candy red lipstick that totally matches her bodycon gown.

Kriti Sanon

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7OJtJIJCN/

Sporting an enigmatic blood-red lipstick, Kriti Sanon made jaws drop with her sultry gown.

Aishwarya Rai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an absolute style icon. She matched her red outfit with hot red lipstick and the photos are just magical.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is known to dish out fashion statements with every outfit of hers. Malaika wore a black and white checkered co-ord outfit and added a dash of cherry red lipstick to her lips. The pop of colour instantly elevated the look.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

While red is indeed a bright colour, you can totally mute it down and still rock it. Bookmark Katrina’s look as she sported muted red lipstick with a pristine white gown.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Pull your hair back, sport a breathtaking gown and paint your lips a bold shade of red just like Deepika Padukone did.

