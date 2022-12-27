A Quick Look at Celebs Painting the Town Red With Bold Shades of Red Lipstick

When it comes to makeup, red lipstick is quintessential. Even though nude lipsticks are currently reigning the magazine covers, there’s nothing as regal and supremely classy as a perfect red lipstick. The rich pigment has the power to instantly elevate any outfit and add a dash of sophistication and sensuality. Our B-town celebrities are absolutely in love with this bold shade. From Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, all these celebrities have slayed in this gorgeous hue, and you must try it out too.
Take a look at the celebrities who painted the town red with bold shades of red lipstick-
Sonam Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is a fashion queen. She opted for hot red lipstick and the result was stunning.
Karisma Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Karisma Kapoor has a thing for red lips and this scarlet red lipstick is absolutely gorgeous.
Yami Gautam
View this post on Instagram
Just see how stunning Yami Gautam looks in this crimson red lipstick. It instantly uplifts her black outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
A red outfit calls for red lipstick and that is the rule. Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s candy red lipstick that totally matches her bodycon gown.
Kriti Sanon
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7OJtJIJCN/
Sporting an enigmatic blood-red lipstick, Kriti Sanon made jaws drop with her sultry gown.
Aishwarya Rai
View this post on Instagram
The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an absolute style icon. She matched her red outfit with hot red lipstick and the photos are just magical.
Malaika Arora
View this post on Instagram
Malaika Arora is known to dish out fashion statements with every outfit of hers. Malaika wore a black and white checkered co-ord outfit and added a dash of cherry red lipstick to her lips. The pop of colour instantly elevated the look.
Katrina Kaif
View this post on Instagram
While red is indeed a bright colour, you can totally mute it down and still rock it. Bookmark Katrina’s look as she sported muted red lipstick with a pristine white gown.
Deepika Padukone
View this post on Instagram
Pull your hair back, sport a breathtaking gown and paint your lips a bold shade of red just like Deepika Padukone did.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here