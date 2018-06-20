GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

A.R. Rahman Appointed Sikkim Brand Ambassador By State Government

Earlier this year, Rahman had been made Sikkim's brand ambassador of tourism and business; Rahman is a widely awarded music personality and has worked in an array of international projects.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A.R. Rahman Appointed Sikkim Brand Ambassador By State Government
AR Rahman in Sikkim
Famed Indian composer and singer-songwriter A.R. Rahman has been appointed the brand ambassador of the Sikkim government, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

"We have appointed Rahman as the state government's brand ambassador for a year," Sikkim Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Ugen T Gyatso, told IANS over phone.

As the government's brand ambassador, Rahman would keep coming to the Himalayan state from time to time and promote it, said the Minister.

The 51-year-old music producer, who has in his kitty two Academy and two Grammy Awards, is now in Sikkim. "He will leave on Thursday," the Minister said.

In an official notification, Chief Secretary A.K. Srivastava said Rahman will promote and project the state's achievements nationally and globally.

Earlier this year, Rahman had been made Sikkim's brand ambassador of tourism and business.

Rahman is a widely awarded music personality and has worked in an array of international projects.

In 2010, Rahman was conferred the country's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You