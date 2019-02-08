English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A.R. Rahman Slams Trolls, Defends Daughter's Freedom to Choose Niqab
On the occasion of 10 years of "Slumdog Millionaire", A.R Rahman's daughter, Khatija, accompanied the maestro on stage clad in a Niqab with only her eyes visible.
A.R Rahman's Daughter Khatija trolled for wearing Niqab.
Loading...
Oscar-winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman, who was trolled on social media as his daughter Khatija wore a niqab at an event here, defended her "freedom to choose".
Rahman recieved flak on social media after a celebratory for 10 years of "Slumdog Millionaire", which had won him Academy awards.
His daughter had shared the stage with him during the event. She wore a black saree and her face was covered in a niqab with only her eyes visible.
Photographs from the event led a section of social media users to raise questions.
Rahman on Wednesday took to Twitter to shut the trollers with another photograph, which featured Khatija, his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and Nita Ambani — from the event.
"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji. Freedom to choose," wrote Rahman in a subtle yet strong response to trollers.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Rahman recieved flak on social media after a celebratory for 10 years of "Slumdog Millionaire", which had won him Academy awards.
His daughter had shared the stage with him during the event. She wore a black saree and her face was covered in a niqab with only her eyes visible.
Photographs from the event led a section of social media users to raise questions.
Rahman on Wednesday took to Twitter to shut the trollers with another photograph, which featured Khatija, his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and Nita Ambani — from the event.
"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji. Freedom to choose," wrote Rahman in a subtle yet strong response to trollers.
The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
- Facebook Political Ads Policy Attempts to Bring More Transparency Ahead of General Elections in India
- Apple Will Contribute Towards The Education of Teen Who Discovered FaceTime Video Calling Bug
- Great Response to Avengers Endgame Test Screenings, First Pics From Game of Thrones 8 Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results