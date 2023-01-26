CHANGE LANGUAGE
A Scrumptious Avocado Burger to Amp up Your Evening Snacking; Check Here
A Scrumptious Avocado Burger to Amp up Your Evening Snacking; Check Here

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 09:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Unquestionably, burgers are popular with people of all ages. (Representative Image)

Make your evening snacks a little bit tastier and healthier with this delicious burger pick. Check out this space for recipe

A hearty “yes" to evening snacks cause it really assists in controlling blood sugar levels and can help counteract the exhaustion that many of us experience as the day draws to a close. Avoiding intense hunger in the evening increases the likelihood that you won’t choose a nutritious dinner and will instead turn to processed and junk food.

The key to maintaining your weight and overall health is to eat frequently. In fact, all of your meals are equally necessary, and no one meal is more important or beneficial than another.

Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary, ibis & ibis styles India, provides a few delicious evening snack dishes in that case to make your evening a lot more delicious and healthy.

Take a look at them here.

Naughty Patty Avocado Burger

IngredientsUnitUnitQty
Burger bun80gm80
Avocado Patty1000gm80
lettuce Romaine1000gm15
chipotle mayo (spread)1000gm15
Gucamole salsa (Inhouse)1000gm20
Butter500gm15
Potato Wedges2500gm80
Chipotale mayo on side1000gm20
English Cheddar1000gm15
Total weight of ingredients:340

Method:

  • Cut the Sesame burger bun from the centre horizontaly. Apply butter on both the sides.
  • Toast the bun under the salamander oven or on hot plate.
  • Spread chipotle mayo on the bottom bread of the burger bun.
  • Add and arrange crispy lettuce on top.
  • Add deep fried Avocado patty and Add fresh guacamole.
  • Topped with Cheddar cheese, melt under salamander oven and close the bun.
  • Serve along with potato wedges and mustard mayo.

Chipotle Mayo

IngredientsUnitUnitQty
Mayo1000gm500
Chipotle Paste1000gm75
salt1000gm1
Total weight of ingredients:576

Method:

  • In a mixing bowl add Mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and mix it well.

Guacamole

IngredientsUnitUnitQty
Hass Avocado1000gm150
Tomato(deseed)1000gm12
Onion(Fine chopped)1000gm18
Chilly(Fine chopped)1000gm5
Corriender(Fine chopped)1000gm6
Salt(Tata)1000gm2
Total weight of ingredients:193

Method:

  • Finely chop all the vegetables
  • In a bowl mix all the ingredents together.

Avacado Patty

IngredientsUnitUnitQty
Hass Avocado1000kg1000
Bread Crumbs1000kg250
Lemon Juice1000ml100
Salt (Tata)1000kg10
Total weight of ingredients:1360

Method:

  • Mash the Avocado and add the bread crumbs,
  • Salt and lemon juice and mix well. Mould the mixture into Patty
    shape and freeze.

