A Shout-Out To Tara Sutaria For Showing Us How To Nail 2022's Biggest Trends

Today, Bollywood actresses are not only ruling the box office but are also taking us towards a much more aesthetically pleasing wardrobe. Tara Sutaria has become a major trendsetter. She leaves no stone unturned in serving us some major looks, whether on an isolated island or while promoting her latest ventures. Tara Sutaria deserves a shout-out for providing major inspiration to all fashionistas out there. Let’s take a look at her most amazing looks from 2022.

Satin Love

Satin is never out of fashion, and Tara Sutaria’s white gown proves that. This beautiful tie-up gown is best for New Year’s eve or simply a get-together at your place. To seal her look, Tara tied her hair up in a chic bun and added some minimal jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Co-ords

2022 was all about co-ords. Be a sporty sweatshirt and tracks or comfy loungewear, co-ords were in trend on every occasion. Recently, Tara Sutaria during Ek Villain Returns promotions, Tara wore this trendy co-ord featuring similar pants and crop top. The actor perfectly paired up her look with Jhumkas and bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

White can never go out of style

A white crop top and a flare white skirt amped up with a funky pendant is what you need for your next lunch date. Tara Sutaria looks dreamy in this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Bohemian look

Bohemian chic is what elevates the ordinary fashion scene. Tara Sutaria’s charming ensemble contributed significantly to the trend. The traditional cape paired with denim is a true representation of the boho-chic charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Street style

Tara dressed in a black crop top and joggers is your next road trip look. The jogger pants have a high-rise elastic waist, drawstring detail, white stripes on the side, gathered hem, and baggy fit, while the sleeveless top has a round neckline, fitted bust, and a cropped hem revealing her toned midriff. She was in Jaisalmer to work on her upcoming film Apurva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Which look is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here