A Shout-Out To Tara Sutaria For Showing Us How To Nail 2022's Biggest Trends

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 15:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Tara is exuding the 'IT' factor with every single look. (Images: Instagram)

Tara is exuding the 'IT' factor with every single look. (Images: Instagram)

It is very difficult to keep up with trends but Tara Sutaria came through and aced every single fashion trend that was doing the rounds in 2022.

Today, Bollywood actresses are not only ruling the box office but are also taking us towards a much more aesthetically pleasing wardrobe. Tara Sutaria has become a major trendsetter. She leaves no stone unturned in serving us some major looks, whether on an isolated island or while promoting her latest ventures. Tara Sutaria deserves a shout-out for providing major inspiration to all fashionistas out there. Let’s take a look at her most amazing looks from 2022.

Satin Love

Satin is never out of fashion, and Tara Sutaria’s white gown proves that. This beautiful tie-up gown is best for New Year’s eve or simply a get-together at your place. To seal her look, Tara tied her hair up in a chic bun and added some minimal jewellery.

 Co-ords

2022 was all about co-ords. Be a sporty sweatshirt and tracks or comfy loungewear, co-ords were in trend on every occasion. Recently, Tara Sutaria during Ek Villain Returns promotions, Tara wore this trendy co-ord featuring similar pants and crop top. The actor perfectly paired up her look with Jhumkas and bangles.

White can never go out of style

A white crop top and a flare white skirt amped up with a funky pendant is what you need for your next lunch date. Tara Sutaria looks dreamy in this look.

Bohemian look

Bohemian chic is what elevates the ordinary fashion scene. Tara Sutaria’s charming ensemble contributed significantly to the trend. The traditional cape paired with denim is a true representation of the boho-chic charm.

Street style

Tara dressed in a black crop top and joggers is your next road trip look. The jogger pants have a high-rise elastic waist, drawstring detail, white stripes on the side, gathered hem, and baggy fit, while the sleeveless top has a round neckline, fitted bust, and a cropped hem revealing her toned midriff. She was in Jaisalmer to work on her upcoming film Apurva.

Which look is your favourite?

