A Sneak Peek into Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Splendid Meal They Cooked Together

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat moved in together before the lockdown and have been spending their time cooking some super delicacies.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress has been treating fans with snippets of delicious treats from her cooking diaries on social media. Last night, Kriti dropped a glimpse of what her dinner date special looked like and we think it’s beautiful.

She shared a mouth-watering platter that flaunts Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala with cucumber and birds eye chilli relish.

Kriti also revealed that this time the dish was a result of a team effort. She wrote, “Our meal last night was the true definition of teamwork. I cooked, he assembled, we ate and we conquered".

In her caption, Kriti asked, “Also, guess what inspired our dish!!?(sic.)”

This post came a few days after Pulkit, Kriti’s “personal chef” demanded her to don the apron.

Kriti shared a serving of baked bread to her Instagram feed and captioned the click as, "Uummmm... I have successfully consumed all the bread baked by my personal chef @pulkitsamrat, time for round 2!?"

Pulkit retorted saying, "Time for round Tu (you)!A You gonna bake now”.

