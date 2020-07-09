Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Luxurious Vanity Van

Salman Khan owns a luxurious vanity van and has a portrait of himself on one of the walls. Take a look

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Luxurious Vanity Van
Image courtesy: dcdesignindia/ Instagram

Days after images of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van flooded the social media platforms, pictures of Salman Khan’s vanity have cropped up too. DG Design on India has shared the modified images of the photo-sharing platform.

The car modifying company has dropped a series of images that gave a sneak peek into each section of the vanity van. In one of the pictures, a portrait of Salman was seen on the wall.

DG has picked a colour subtle from their shades book. While the interior is beige and cream coloured, the exterior has a metallic colour to it.

One can have a look at the images here:

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The project is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has earlier worked with Salman in Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). The film will also see Salman and Disha Patani share the screen space after Bharat.

The upcoming film is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, The Outlaws. The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

