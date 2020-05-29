Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

A Sneak Peek Into Samantha Akkineni's Terrace Garden in Making

Samantha Akkineni logged into her social media account to treat her fans with a delightful glimpse.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni logged into her social media account to treat her fans with a delightful glimpse. Looks like the southern beauty has been dreaming to have a vegetable garden which is now coming alive.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha posted a short clip, wherein we can see some work happening on the terrace of her house.

While sharing the story, the 33-year-old actress wrote, “One step closer to my terrace vegetable garden(sic.)”

hghui887

Meanwhile, the Super Deluxe has been sharing delightful visuals from her time indoors in the company of hubby and their pooch, Hash.

The Rangasthalam actress added an adorable throwback to her timeline where we see her seated in a car along with Naga Chaitanya and their four-legged child.

“Going on a grand adventure............almost.. (sic.),”wrote Samantha.

Samantha will be seen in C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee. The series is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

She will also feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

