A Sneak Peek Into Samantha Akkineni's Terrace Garden in Making

Samantha Akkineni logged into her social media account to treat her fans with a delightful glimpse. Looks like the southern beauty has been dreaming to have a vegetable garden which is now coming alive.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha posted a short clip, wherein we can see some work happening on the terrace of her house.

While sharing the story, the 33-year-old actress wrote, “One step closer to my terrace vegetable garden(sic.)”

Meanwhile, the Super Deluxe has been sharing delightful visuals from her time indoors in the company of hubby and their pooch, Hash.

The Rangasthalam actress added an adorable throwback to her timeline where we see her seated in a car along with Naga Chaitanya and their four-legged child.

“Going on a grand adventure............almost.. (sic.),”wrote Samantha.

Samantha will be seen in C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee. The series is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

She will also feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube