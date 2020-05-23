A Sneak Peek Into Sonali Bendre's 'Corner Office', See Pic

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Friday gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her office. Clad in a bottle green colour shirt and white trousers, the 45-year-old actress is seen all smiles in the picture as she poses for the shutter box.

Captioning the post, Sonali wrote, “The corner office”.

Sonali has received lots of love from her fans and friends after posting the snap. Writer Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart and heart-eyes emoji in the comment section. Actress Neelam Kothari wrote, “I like”. To this, Sonali replied by dropping a few laughing emojis.

The actress also uploaded some other pictures from her “corner office”.

Meanwhile, Sonali is stepping to do her bit as she participated in the#SocialForGood fundraiser initiative by Facebook.

Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared with her social media followers a way to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer.

