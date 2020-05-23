Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

A Sneak Peek Into Sonali Bendre's 'Corner Office', See Pic

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Friday gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her office.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:May 23, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A Sneak Peek Into Sonali Bendre's 'Corner Office', See Pic
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Friday gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her office.

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Friday gave her Instagram family a sneak peek into her office. Clad in a bottle green colour shirt and white trousers, the 45-year-old actress is seen all smiles in the picture as she poses for the shutter box.

Captioning the post, Sonali wrote, “The corner office”.

Sonali has received lots of love from her fans and friends after posting the snap. Writer Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart and heart-eyes emoji in the comment section. Actress Neelam Kothari wrote, “I like”. To this, Sonali replied by dropping a few laughing emojis.

The actress also uploaded some other pictures from her “corner office”.

Meanwhile, Sonali is stepping to do her bit as she participated in the#SocialForGood fundraiser initiative by Facebook.

Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, has shared with her social media followers a way to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading