A Sold-Out Mahindra Blues Festival To Enthrall Mumbaikars Today

It is that time of the year! After a wait of three long years, the iconic Mahindra Blues Festival returns today for the much awaited 11th season. This time around, it is a bittersweet moment for the festival regulars as the legendary Buddy Guy is all set to bow out with one final performance for his Indian fans.

The two day festival, in its history of numerous successful years, has seen legends enthrall fans from across the country. Buddy Guy has performed at the festival four times in the twelve years of its existence.

It was at this very festival that Guy had declared that the “blues live here" before kicking off an event that would go on to become one of the symbols of cultural vibrancy that the city can boast of.

In his sixth trip to India, he is being joined by his current protege, the 24-year-old Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. He is no loger a musician to watch out for. His tracks have also been employed in TV shows and he is among the finest blues musicians out there.

The legendary Taj Mahal will take the stage today. His India connect is a fascinating picture of how as he describes it, “the West was looking for something different from its own perspective about things" and “that is where India appealed to me when I was very young".

Another young bluesman with an Indian connect is Ivan Singh. It is homecoming for the Argentine artiste for as the name suggests, he traces his roots back to India.

Moreover, the second day will see Kanakia International School Beatz Crew and Nanhi Kali Choral Ensemble take the stage to perform two numbers. This is part of the blues in school inclusivity initiative that aims to bring underprivileged children close to the world of blues music.

