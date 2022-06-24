A Sparkling Affair: Drive Away The Monsoon Blues With Celeb-Approved Shimmery Outfits

With the onset of the monsoon season, don’t let the gloomy weather rain on your parade. It’s time to give your wardrobe a glistening makeover to drive away the monsoon blues. Recently, star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday brought their sparkling game to a party in Mumbai. Dressed head to toe in everything shiny, the young actresses set the ball rolling for blingy monsoon parties.

Sequin dresses, shimmery sarees and embellished pants take centre stage this rainy season. So, if you love to keep it sparkly and shiny, here’s a look at some glamorous outfits you can take inspiration from for your next party in the rain.

Party in Pink

The colour pink acts as a perfect canvas for all things bling. Take Janhvi Kapoor’s exotic halter midi dress for instance. The body-hugging backless dress featuring a plunging neckline stands out against the pink shiny fabric. A risqué dress that exudes glamour, Janhvi definitely makes it a must have party number.

Shiny Disco Ball

Crystals add the extra oomph to any dress. Shanaya Kapoor recently opted for a bodycon dress embellished with crystals. The silhouette complemented the young star’s petite figure and added disco vibes to the whole look.

Similarly, Shilpa Shetty’s rose pre-stitched sari is embellished with Swarovski crystals. She paired the draped saree with a sleeveless blouse made in jersey. Both the eclectic ensembles worn by Shilpa and Shanaya are designed by ITRH and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Bling it on!

Slaying it with bling, Alia Bhatt’s Oscar de la Renta silver mini dress is an ideal party starter outfit. The dramatic below half of the dress surface texturing with shimmery detailing and the upper half is adorned with sequin work. The surface texturing added volume to the silhouette making Alia look radiant and super glamourous.

Sequin Soiree

You could either opt for Malaika Arora’s teal sequin midi dress designed by Alina Anwar Couture or Madhuri Dixits tailored sequin trouser designed by Manish Malhotra. Malaika Arora’s sleeveless dress is adorned in sequins throughout and comes across a sequin staple every girl would love to have. Madhuri Dixit makes sequins look sassy as she sizzles in the ensemble featuring hues of purple and blue sequins. She paired the multi-coloured sequin trousers with a corset constructed shirt with dramatic floor-length cape sleeves.

It’s all about the bling, so make most of it this monsoon season.

