A Step by Step Guide to Finishing a Romance Novel

If you are an inspiring novelist or writer who dreams to have published his/her romance novel then you have ended up on the right site. We have a step by step guide for you to complete your romance novel. We have some writing tips that you can follow. Romance seems to be an easy genre. But don’t confuse it with the cliché love stories. You will have to add up some twists and turns without killing the essence of a love story.

Don’t mess with the formula

To make any romance story there is tried and tested formula that is Boy meets a girl, boy loses the girl, boy wins the girl again. This wheel works the best to create a story that has its sweet beginning, a sad element in the middle, and a happy climax.

Make impactful and relatable characters

Any story sells when the reader can see himself in the characters. It is not even about the personality that needs to match but the emotions. There have to be realistic situations, feelings, issues that people face in their love life so that when the character goes through something the reader can feel it too.

Draw a storyline that speaks

Where there is love there has to be pain. Showing two people who got lucky, found love, and stayed with them as a fairytale does happen. So when you are trying to write an epic love story bring Romeo and Juliet in. For example, the storyline could be friends to lovers, soulmates and fate, a second chance at love.

Happy ending

You need to have a satisfactory ending when your reader has invested in the story. It necessary doest means a happily ever after but an ending that the characters deserve.

