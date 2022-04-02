A Style Guide On What To Wear On Navratri

The auspicious event of Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, has begun today. The next nine days are dedicated to honoring Goddess Durga’s nine incarnations. Devotees perform fast and worship the Goddess as part of the festivities.

Apart from the unique preparations for the puja keeping the likes and dislikes of Goddess Durga’s nine incarnations in mind, the one thing Navratri is world-famous for is the garba nights. But more than often we find ourselves struggling with our wardrobe for the nine days.

But keep in mind that it’s not always about getting additional clothing or spending a lot of money; you can always look festive ready in some of the comfiest outfits by becoming a little creative. Here are a few style pointers to get you started.

Colours have special significance:

Red is widely associated with the Goddess Durga. This is also the most popular hue of chunri offered to the Goddess. As a result, over these nine days, women generally honour the deity by incorporating it in their outfits. However, each day of this festival has a shade of their own, each with its own value and meaning. This can be a great addition to your 9-day wardrobe.

Go for trendy ethnic wear

A pure ethnic outfit, whether it’s a salwar kameez or sarees never goes out of style. And if it is the festival of Navratri, what better way to mark the celebration than opting for traditional clothes regardless of whether or not you are an attendee of the garba night. With a trendy floral print and light fabric, such as chiffon, linen, net, organza, and crepe you can also give your outfit a distinct flavour and stand out from the crowd.

Make a match with kurtis

If you feel handling a saree during the garba days is too much of a task don’t worry, we have got you covered. You can always trust a chic kurti paired with a pair of denims fir the girl-next-door vibes. For added charm, style the outfit with oxidised jewellery. You can either go for a heavy embroidered kurti or a basic one, the choice is yours.

Pro tip-

Light makeup is ideal for this time of year, and jewellery should be complementary to your outfit. Apply a double coat of mascara to the eyelashes and shape the brows properly for a minimal makeup look. Your look will be enhanced with neutral pink lipstick.

