2-min read

A Throwback at Some of the Adorable Moments Shared Between Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in the morning of April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battled with leukaemia. Below are some of the adorable moments of the actor with son Ranbir Kapoor and family.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
A Throwback at Some of the Adorable Moments Shared Between Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor
Image courtesy: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left the world on April 30 after a long battle with cancer. The actor, who was suffering from leukemia, breathed his last with his family on his side. While his wife and companion Neetu Kapoor has gone against all odds to give her love to the husband, another pillar of strength was son Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir has always shared a bitter-sweet relationship with his dad. The duo has never been close to each other in the past few years. However, ever since the Kapoor and Sons actor was diagnosed with cancer, the star kid made sure to stand by him at all the moments.

Ranbir made regular visits to New York to meet his father during the treatment, with bae Alia Bhatt on his side. While the veteran star has left the world, here is a look at some of their adorable moments together:

A family get together on Christmas

The Kapoor khandaan is one of the oldest family in the film fraternity. The entire family celebrated the last Christmas together, with Ranbir and Rishi in presence, along with others including Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram

Family Christmas celebration

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

The Handsome hunks

This picture of the three “supermen” of Neetu Kapoor was taken during Rishi’s treatment in New York. Along with the father and son, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat Sahni’s presence complete the picture.

With the mains

Alia has made sure to be along with the family in their tough times, bringing Ranbir and his father together. The bae made sure to give regular visits to her co-actor and to be father-in-law during his stay in New York.

Positivity in the lows

This picture of Ranbir and Rishi, along with Neetu Kapoor is the perfection a family would seek for. And we absolutely love that wink, by the way!

To a better 2019

The year 2020 has been a curse to the entire world. So, this picture from the beginning of 2019 is a perfect example of the bond between Kapoor family, with all the close ones being together, Ranbir sitting next to his father.

