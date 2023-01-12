A Trip To Jharkhand Is Incomplete Without Visiting These Places

Usually, it’s the hills or beaches that come to our mind first when we talk about travelling. Oh, and, if you are someone who is bored of visiting these places then arrange a trip to Jharkhand. From religious sites to dams, there’s a lot to explore.

Let us take a look:

Ranchi

In addition to being the capital of Jharkhand and a lovely city, Ranchi also excels as a tourist destination. Let us inform you that Ranchi is known as the “city of waterfalls".

Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Jharkhand. You must see Jubilee Park, Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, and Tata Steel Zoological Park, among other places if you travel to Jamshedpur.

Deoghar

One of Jharkhand’s most important religious sites is Deoghar. Deoghar is home to one of Lord Shiva’s 12 Jyotirlinga temples. Lord Baidyanath Dham and Babadham names of this Jyotirlinga are both well-known. If you go to Devghar, which is located in the middle of forests in a mountainous area, you must visit Nandan Pahar, Satsang Ashram, and other places.

