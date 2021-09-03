A Tunnel Connecting Red Fort And Delhi Legislative Assembly Discovered: Here's How The British Used This Underpass

The mouth of a tunnel has been found at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday. A media report claimed that the tunnel connects the Legislative Assembly to Red Fort, and was supposedly used by the British to move prisoned freedom fighters to court, so that the public does not see them, and stir aggitation.

The report further stated that the Delhi Legislative Assembly used to be Central Legislative Assembly after the British shifted their capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1912. It was later converted into a court in 1926, and the British guards used the recently discovered tunnel to transport freedom fighters to the court during this time.

In an interview with ANI, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, “When I became an MLA in 1993, there was hearsay about a tunnel present here that goes till Red Fort and I tried to search for its history. But there was no clarity over it…Now we have got the mouth of the tunnel but we are not digging it further as all the paths of the tunnel have been destroyed due to metro projects and sewer installations."

“We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now it was the 75th year of independence and I decided to inspect that room. We intend to change that room into a shrine of freedom fighters as a tribute to them," he further said.

Goel further stated that as a tribute to the great freedom fighters of India, he wants to open the gallows room for the tourist viewing by the independence day, next year. The report claimed that the work for the same has already started.

