A Weekend House Party? Serve These Amazing Cocktails To Get The Party Going

Don’t we all want to be the best hostess, just like Monica Geller from FRIENDS? It is not easy to throw a house party. And, the best way to win everyone’s heart is via food and amazing drinks. To make your job easier, we have prepared a list of best cocktails that you can include in the party

Mojito

When we talk about cocktails how can we not start with the classic Mojito. It is a mixer of sweet and citrus with a great flavour of mint. Sangria

Sangria fits all occasions from brunch to dinner parties. It is made with red wine and fruits. You can even prepare it with white wine or vodka and the fruits of your choice. Bloody Mary

This one is an innovative cocktail, and it can make you stand out in front of your guests. Long Island ice tea

Adding some more variety to the list of cocktails is Long island ice tea. The ingredients of this cocktail are vodka, light rum, tequila, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola that gives it the taste of iced tea. You have to mix all these, stir gently and you are ready to go. Pina Colada

Ending the list with another classic Pina Colada. People who like the coconut flavour would love this drink and it will add variety to your drink menu. It is made with one part Coconut cream, one part white rum, and 3 parts Pineapple juice.

