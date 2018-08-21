A Wellness Package for a Healthy, Happy Monsoon

Monsoon is well underway and with today's hectic lifestyles, we often forget to take care of our health. The chances of contracting cold and cough have increased. Infections and viral diseases are on the rise, with diseases transmitted by mosquitoes also being a concern during this time.Add to all this the lack of preventative health care and a relative lack of infrastructure, which are estimated to cause health issues every year. As sickness and infections increase during this season, it is necessary to be vigilant about personal wellness and health.All of these concerns can be worrisome, but fret not, city commuters. Dr Shruthi Hegde, from The Himalaya Drug Company, recommends the top 5 items that should be in your monsoon wellness kit.Using a cold balm can offer some much-needed relief from nasal congestion and mild headaches. The rainy season and drop in temperature make you susceptible to colds or cough. It's not always feasible to take a day off on the brink of a sneeze. A headache or nasal congestion can make you extremely uncomfortable and even affect your productivity. Using a balm with camphor oil can act as a counter-irritant when applied externally. Mint extract reduces pain, so a cold balm with mint will help in alleviating any nerve pain.Prevention is always better than cure, and there are many things you can do to prevent seasonal cold. According to Ayurveda texts and modern research, Tulasi is excellent at preventing congestion and suppressing cough. By soothing and dilating the lung's airways, this herb suppresses cough and thus relieves congestion in the lungs. Including this herb in your daily diet is extremely helpful during monsoon. Tulasi is known to modulate immunity, and those with allergies often find that Tulasi helps in relieving reactions like sneezing, runny nose, etc.Many diseases and illnesses spread quickly and easily due to poor hand hygiene. Finding a restroom to wash your hands may not always be possible. Carrying a bottle of hand sanitiser is a good way to avoid this problem and stay hygienic. A hand sanitiser with natural ingredients such as neem, coriander, vetiver, lemon, etc., will not be harsh on your skin. Lemon, for example, is a rich source of natural antioxidants and protects the skin from oxidative damage. Coriander, which has potent antimicrobial properties, is a great natural cleanser. Keeping your hands clean and free from germs can help prevent infections.During Monsoon, increased moisture in the atmosphere and the dampness in the environment make it very easy for bad bacteria to breed. Many people tend to overlook foot care during monsoon. A moisturiser enriched with honey and turmeric is a great way to moisturise your feet and keep bad bacteria at bay. The curcumin found in turmeric can help heal wounds by decreasing inflammation. Due to honey's bactericidal properties and moisture-locking ability, it is a key ingredient in a foot care cream.There are numerous dangerous diseases spread by mosquitoes, such as malaria and dengue fever. The risk of contracting such illnesses is higher during monsoon due to flooding and stagnation of water. Using a mosquito repellent can help protect you against these diseases. Whether applied on the skin or sprayed in the surrounding area, these repellents are very effective in preventing mosquito-borne infections. Carrying a small-size bug/mosquito repellent while you're out can be very useful in keeping diseases caused by mosquitoes at bay.These are just a few ways to ensure that you stay healthy this monsoon. Incorporate these simple tips into your lifestyle to prevent infections and diseases and enjoy a happy and healthy monsoon!