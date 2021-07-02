Aaj Ka Panchang, 2 July, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

Today is Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Jyeshtha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day will be Shukrawar (Friday). As per the Hindu mythologies, the day Shukrawar is dedicated to Goddess Santoshi. It is believed that worshipping Maa Santoshi saves the devotees from pain and blesses them with wealth and prosperity. Many people also observe a day-long fast on this day. Friday is very important for Goddess Santoshi’s devotees. Read about timings for sunrise, sunset, shubh muhurat, ashubh muhurat, Rahu Kalam and other details of July 2

Sunrise and sunset time for July 2:

As per the Hindu panchang, the sunrise and sunset will take place at 5.27 am and 7.23 pm, respectively. The timings for moonrise and moonset will take place at 12:52 amand 12:47 pm onJuly 3, respectively.

Tithi, nakshatra, and rashi details for July 2:

The Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi will prevail up to 03:28 pm on July 2, followed by Krishna Paksha Navami tithi. The nakshatra will be Revati up to fullnight. Sun will remain in Mithuna Rashi and Moon will be in Meena Rashi.

Auspicious muhurats on July 2:

Auspicious muhurat is quite significant for the Hindu community. Abhijeet Muhurat will prevail between 11:57 am and 12:53 pm. This time is the most ideal time to start something new or to perform any religious work. Vijaya Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat are also considered equally favourable and auspicious. The timings for Vijaya muhurat and Godhuli muhurat will be 02:44 pm to 03:40 pm, and from 07:09 pm to 07:33 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for July 2:

The most inauspicious muhurat or Rahu Kalam will take place from 10:41 am to 12:25 pm, while other inauspicious muhurat such as Yamaganda and Gulikai Kalam will prevail from 03:54 pm to 05:39 pm and from 07:12 am to 08:56 am, respectively.

