Aaj Ka Panchang, 24 June, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

In the Jyeshtha month of Vikram Samvat 2078, June 24 marks the Shukla Paksha Purnima tithi. The day will be Guruwar (Thursday). Vat Purnima Vrat will also be observed on Jyeshtha Purnima and this year it will be marked on Thursday, June 24. Married Hindu women keep this fast for the long life of their husbands.

The Vat Purnima Vrat tithi will begin from 3:23 AM on June 24 and will end at 12:09 AM on June 25. Women living in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and south Indian states observe this vrat.

The sunrise on June 24 will be at 05:24 am, while the sunset will be at 07:22 pm. The time for moonrise is 7:10 pm. There will be no moonset.

The Purnima tithi will prevail up to 12:09 am on Jun 25 and the Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha upto 09:11 am. The sun will remain in the Mithuna Rashi while the moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 09:11 am.

June 24 will observe all four muhurats, including Abhijeet Muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya Muhurat, and Godhuli Muhurat. Ravi yoga will also prevail on June 24.

The timings for auspicious Vijaya Muhurat will be 02:43 pm to 03:39 pm, for Godhuli Muhurat it will be 07:08 pm to 07:32 pm, for Abhijeet Muhurat it will be from 11:55 am to 12:51 pm, Amrit Kalam from 12:56 am on June 25 to 02:22 am on June 25 and for the Ravi Yoga the auspicious time will be 05:24 am to 09:11 am.

The Inauspicious timings for Rahu Kalam will be observed between 02:08 pm to 03:53 pm, Gulikai Kalam - 08:54 am to 10:38 am and Varjyam - 04:21 pm to 05:47 pm.

